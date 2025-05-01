NWSC’s Dr Mugisha receives Golden Jubilee Award for transformative leadership

Dr. Eng. Silver Mugisha, Managing Director of the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC), has received the prestigious Golden Jubilee Medal, recognizing his transformative leadership and significant contributions to the utility’s growth and efficiency.

President Yoweri Museveni presented the award to Dr. Mugisha during the Labour Day national celebrations held at Nakale Grounds in Nakapiripirit District on Thursday, May 1, 2025. The Golden Jubilee Medal, also known as the Independence Medal, is a high honor bestowed by the President of Uganda to acknowledge exceptional service and loyalty to the nation. Established in 2012 to commemorate Uganda’s 50th anniversary of independence, it stands as the highest civilian award in Uganda, excluding the Most Excellent Order of the Pearl of Africa.

This year’s Labour Day theme focused on “Consolidating the Gains of the PDM for Increased Productivity and Inclusive Job Creation.”

Born on Sept. 14, 1968, in the Bushenyi district of western Uganda, Dr. Mugisha has dedicated his professional career to NWSC since joining the organization in 1994.2 His steady ascent through the ranks culminated in his appointment as Managing Director in August 2013, a role in which he has demonstrably transformed the water and sewerage services provider.

Dr. Mugisha holds a Ph.D. in Engineering and Economics from Makerere University, Uganda.

His doctoral research, conducted in collaboration with the Public Utility Research Center (PURC) at the University of Florida, USA, focused on critical areas of performance monitoring, incentive design, and productivity analysis – expertise he has clearly applied in his leadership at NWSC.

Prior to becoming Managing Director, he served as Chief Manager for Institutional Development and External Services at the corporation.

Under Dr. Mugisha’s strategic guidance, NWSC has experienced unprecedented expansion and improvement. The number of customer water connections has more than doubled, soaring from 270,000 in 2013 to over 650,000 by 2023, significantly extending access to clean water for Ugandans. Simultaneously, the corporation’s financial performance has seen substantial growth, with the annual turnover increasing from 150 billion shillings to over 445 billion shillings during his tenure.

Dr. Mugisha’s leadership has fostered a dramatic increase in infrastructure development. The annual laying of crucial water mains has surged from 80 kilometers to an impressive 2,800 kilometers, indicating a concerted effort to expand and modernize the water distribution network across the country. This expansion is further evidenced by the growth in total network length from 6,500 kilometers to over 18,000 kilometers.

The financial prudence championed by the Managing Director and his management team has also led to a significant boost in NWSC’s financial capacity. The surplus generated for reinvestment has more than doubled, climbing from 38 billion to over 96 billion shillings, allowing for sustained growth and further infrastructure development. The corporation’s asset base has also witnessed substantial growth, increasing from 650 billion to a robust 3.1 trillion shillings.

Dr. Mugisha’s vision has extended beyond mere numerical growth. Under his stewardship, NWSC has dramatically increased its geographical reach, expanding service coverage from 58 towns in 2013 to over 270 towns currently. This expansion has resulted in service coverage reaching over 84 percent within municipality boundaries and 74 percent when considering areas both inside and outside these boundaries.

Recognizing the importance of reliable water supply, Dr. Mugisha as Managing Director and his team have spearheaded numerous critical interventions, including the installation of advanced water pumps, the drilling of new boreholes, and the construction of vital transmission lines. These efforts have significantly boosted water production capacity and improved the overall reliability of water supply for consumers. The annual expansion of NWSC’s water pipe network now exceeds 2,000 kilometers.

Dr. Mugisha’s influence extends beyond NWSC. He is the Chairman emeritus of the Governing Council of the Federation of Uganda Employers (FUE) and the Chairman emeritus of the Board of the Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (UBTEB). He also serves as a board member of the National Security Fund (NSSF) demonstrating his strategic leadership across various sectors, among other positions of responsibility

His commitment to professional development is evident through his membership in the Uganda Institute of Professional Engineers (UIPE) and his registration with the Engineers Registration Board (ERB). He is a Fellow of the International Water Association and the Sense Research School of the Netherlands.

His International standing in the water sector is further underscored by his tenure as a Board Member of the International Water Association (IWA) from 2014 to 2016, followed by his role as Vice President of IWA from 2016 to 2018. In 2024, during the IWA Congress and Exhibition in Toronto, Canada, Dr. Mugisha received the association’s highest recognition for outstanding contributions to Water Management and Science.

He is also the President Emeritus of the African Water and Sanitation Association (AfWASA), the leading continental body for the sector in Africa.

The transformation of NWSC under Dr. Mugisha’s leadership has positioned it as a leading example of how a government-owned entity can operate efficiently and effectively, delivering essential services to millions of Ugandans.

His extensive experience, coupled with his national and international leadership roles, underscores the significance of the Golden Jubilee Medal awarded to him today.

