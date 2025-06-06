Kampala, Uganda – A fierce battle of words has erupted between the National Resistance Movement (NRM) and the National Unity Platform (NUP) over Nyanzi Martin Luther’s latest venture, NUP Radio 91.4 FM. The radio station, launched by the 15-year-old media mogul, has been accused by NRM officials of being a propaganda machine for the opposition.

Nyanzi, who has built a reputation as a fearless and innovative entrepreneur, has denied the allegations, saying his radio station aims to provide a platform for diverse voices and perspectives. “We’re not here to fuel hate or division,” he told this publication in an exclusive interview. “We want to give Ugandans a chance to hear from all sides and make informed decisions.”

The Conflict Escalates

The controversy surrounding NUP Radio has sparked a heated debate about the role of media in Ugandan politics. NRM spokespersons have claimed that the radio station is an attempt by NUP to manipulate public opinion and undermine the ruling party’s influence. “This is nothing but a desperate attempt to cling to power,” said an NRM official.

NUP leaders, on the other hand, have defended Nyanzi’s radio station, saying it provides a much-needed platform for alternative voices. “We’re not afraid of the truth,” said a NUP spokesperson. “We welcome the opportunity to engage in a healthy debate with the ruling party.”

The Future of Ugandan Politics

As tensions between NRM and NUP continue to rise, one thing is clear: Nyanzi Martin Luther’s NUP Radio has become a major player in Ugandan politics. With its unapologetic approach to reporting and its commitment to telling the stories that need to be told, the radio station is set to shake up the country’s media landscape.

As the conflict between NRM and NUP escalates, Ugandans are left wondering what’s next for the country’s politics. Will Nyanzi’s radio station be a catalyst for positive change, or will it fuel further division? Only time will tell.

