Nyege Nyege festival bounces back at source of the Nile

Nyege Nyege, which is Africa’s ultimate music and arts festival, returns for its 8th edition in an exciting new location, and, upon the invitation of the Mayor of Jinja and the Jinja City Council, the event will take place at three conjoined sites: The Jinja Golf Course, Source of the Nile and the Jinja Showground.

This year’s festival will start with a two-day music conference (November 7th and 8th) for artists and East African industry players, during which they will network, connect and learn from each other, in a bid to strengthen the East African music industry through workshops, networking sessions and showcases.

The organisers revealed at the press conference held at the Source of the Nile today-Tuesday, August 22, 2023, that the safety and comfort of artistes and revelers will be a top priority.

They noted however that this time round, camping will not be available on site although smaller, safe and comfortable campsites will be set up by partnering hotels. This move is aimed at giving the over 300 hotels in Jinja city an opportunity to provide accommodation for revelers and artists at the event.

Peter Alton Kasolo, the Mayor of Jinja City, who was present at the presser, revealed that it has always been his wish that Nyege Nyege festival returns to Jinja, because of its economic impact to the development of the city.

‘’I extend a heartfelt invitation to the community of Jinja to embrace the festival as an avenue for economic prosperity. This is a chance for us to unite and demonstrate the warmth of our city to visitors from all corners. To the rest of the world coming to Nyege Nyege in November, rest assured that we have meticulously addressed security measures to provide an atmosphere of absolute safety. Come join us for a memorable Nyege Nyege experience,” Kasolo said.

He added that this time around, the happenings at the new site will be very different from last year’s event which was held at Itanda fall, where transport and supply of logistics became difficult for the organisers and service providers.

Derek Debru, the Co-founder of Nyege Nyege, revealed that this year, Jinja city will take part in the festival by working with local businesses, hotels, artists, builders and volunteers, in a bid to achieve the objective of spurring community involvement in the festival.

“Nyege23 is bringing something interesting and this time we are working with the whole city to create a unique festival experience that will involve experiences for everyone,” Debru said.

He added that; “The festival will be a real showcase of community involvement, and how music festivals can spark the imagination and dedication of an entire community and boost the local economy to leave a positive impact.”

He noted however that the line-up of artists to perform at the festival will be announced in September, although it will include East Africa’s most exciting new acts, plus artists from music power houses like Nigeria, South Africa and Brazil.

Debru also revealed that the music styles and genres at the festival will cover the diversity of African sounds, from South African Amapiano to Nigerian cruise beat, from Afrobeat to Gengetone, dancehall, Singeli, Soukous and more, hence giving revelers a real treat for the ears, the mind, the soul and the body.

Nyege Nyege, which is sponsored by Uganda Breweries, will again partner with Uganda's leading events production company Talent Africa, which has been working with the festival organizers since its second edition.

