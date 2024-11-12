Nyege Nyege festival hangs in balance over court battle

The future of this year’s Nyege Nyege Music Festival hangs in balance as court is yet to make a ruling on who is the legally registered owner of the Business name Nyege Nyege Music Festival.

The organizers of the event Afroludo Ltd have reportedly never registered the name Nyege Nyege Music Festival and they have been organizing the event without being the legally registered proprietor of the business name Nyege Nyege Music Festival.

The business name was later registered by one Ezra as the sole proprietor of the name Nyege Nyege Music Festival, sparking of a legal showdown.

Uganda Registration Services Bureau, the body established by an Act of parliament to administer and give effect to the relevant laws and to provide registration services which is a party to the civil suit told court that one Ezra is the legally recognized and registered owner of the Business name Nyege Nyege Music Festival which he registered Lawfully and procedurally right in accordance with Business Names Registration Act.

