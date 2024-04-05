OFF THE HOOK: DPP withdraws rape charge against Indian investor

An Indian investor who was accused of raping a job seeker has been set free after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Jane Frances Abodo filed discontinuance.

Shekhar Singh Shekhawat, the director of sales and marketing at Steema Transformers and Electricals Limited located in Namanve industrial park was charged with one count of rape.

The alleged incident took place in February last year in Namanve Industrial park.

The victim Caroline, aged 31, had gone there to look for a job only to be allegedly subjected to a forced carpet interview.

She consequently reported the case to Police and Singh was arrested, arraigned before Mukono Chief Magistrates Court’s Grade One Magistrate Maureen Mukoya and remanded to Kauga government prison, Mukono and later transferred to Murchison bay, Luzira prisons.

CHARGE WITHDRAWN

In a twist of events, the case was dropped on March 31, 2023, according to documents seen by this publication.

The state Attorney, Ninsiima Emily also presented a withdrawal letter dated March 31st, 2023 and duly signed by the DPP, stating that the charges against Singh be discontinued.

She told court that the alleged victim who alleges to have been raped was no longer interested in the case.

“On the 14th of February 2023, I reported at Sonde Police Post, a case of rape against Mr. SHER SINGH SHEKHAWAT of Indian nationality. I am aware that the file was transferred to Mukono Police station and the reference number of the case given to me was CRB- 087-2023 UGANDA VS. SHER SINGH SHEKHAWAT.

I am aware as informed by police, that Mr. Shekhwat was arrested to the said charges of rape and is now at Murchison bay, Uganda Prisons Luzira and that the file was sanctioned by the office of the state DPP.

The purpose of this letter is to inform you that I have since lost interest in the said charges and having been properly guided by my lawyer, elders and friends, I am dropping the charge against Mr. Shekhawat and I will not be interested in testifying against him.

I undertake to make an additional statement withdrawing the said charges at the Police before the Investing Officer who took my statement and the OC/CID of Mukono Police Station where the file was transferred to and investigated,” reads Apoya’s letter to the DPP requesting the withdraw of the criminal charges of rape instituted against Singh.

Her Worship Mukoya Maureen, Magistrate Grade One consequently ordered that Singh be set free immediately as there is no charge against him.

DEAR READER, CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0777959024 OR EMAIL: redpeppertips@gmail. com WITH AS MUCH EVIDENCE AS POSSIBLE IF YOU HAVE A HOT STORY YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH…

FRAUD IN BANKS, BETTING FIRMS, CHEATERS, DIVORCE FILES, S3X NETWORKS, S3X FOR MARKS, HARASSMENT OF ALL NATURE AT OFFICE BY YOUR BOSS, CHILD NEGLECT, WETLAND OCCUPATION, ENVIRONMENTAL DEGRADATION, VIDEOS, IMPUNITY or CORRUPTION (in government agencies/ MDA’s, NGOs, Ministries, Private sector), FIGHTS IN OFFICES, JOB WARS/ WITCH HUNT, URA TAX FRAUD/NON-COMPLIANCE, CHEATING MONEY LENDERS, BUSINESS WRANGLES, SUBSTANDARD PRODUCTS, GOLD SCAMS, NSSF REMITTANCES NON COMPLIANCE, LAND ISSUES, INTERNAL AUDIT REPORTS EXPOSES, POLITICAL WRANGLES…ETAL.

SOURCE PROTECTION/CONFIDENTIALITY IS OUR NO.1 PRIORITY.

About Post Author