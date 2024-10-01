Old friends accuse minister Nyamutoro of cutting them off from Kenzo

One friend in particular, Twaaha Kashaka, a Mbarara-based businessman (Right) , is allegedly no longer welcome in Nyamutoro's circle.

It seems like there’s drama brewing between Eddy Kenzo’s old friends and his wife, Minister Phiona Nyamutoro.

Friends and family of singer Kenzo have noticed a change in his behavior since marrying Minister Nyamutoro. They claim he no longer gives them attention like he used to, and some believe Nyamutoro is behind this shift, deliberately cutting off Kenzo’s friends and family from their lives.

Apparently, Kenzo now goes months without talking to his old friends, and even when they do catch up, the conversations are brief and lacking in depth. Rumors suggest Nyamutoro gave Kenzo conditions before marrying him, including distancing himself from certain friends.

Despite being close to Kenzo and sharing experiences traveling together for performances, Nyamutoro reportedly disapproves of Twaaha’s personal life yet he has a pregnant wife at home as we shall reveal in our subsequent publication.

It’s worth noting that Kenzo and Nyamutoro’s relationship has been making headlines lately, especially after their traditional wedding ceremony in June 2024.

The couple also shares a child together.

Some fans have even criticized Nyamutoro for serving Kenzo juice, sparking a debate about gender roles and societal expectations.

Amidst these rumors and controversies, Kenzo has expressed his gratitude for Nyamutoro’s support and love in his music.

But amidst all the lovey-dovey vibes, there are rumors that Minister Nyamutoro is controlling who Kenzo associates with.

What do you think? Are Minister Nyamutoro’s alleged actions justified, or are Kenzo’s friends just being dramatic?

Watch this space for a list of old friends Nyamutoro doesn’t want near her hubby.

