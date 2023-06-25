ON SPOT! Chinese at Busia gold firm Wagagai accused of assaulting black Ugandan employee

Advertisements

Two Chinese nationals who work at Wagagai Mining (U) Limited, a Busia district based Chinese gold firm are on spot for allegedly assaulting one of their black employees (Ugandan) only to twist the story when police intervened.

Enock Mpanga, an employee at the firm was reportedly accused of theft on Friday, 23 by his Chinese bosses.

However, instead of allowing police to handle the matter, they reportedly first applied a sort of mob justice on him. Fingers have been pointed at Liang and Chang—other names withheld for now.

When he was left for dead, the next day they alerted Busia police station (whose bosses are reportedly friendly to the Chinese) to come and handle the matter.

A one Corporal Oroba was reportedly dispatched for that purpose.

Curiously, in a twist of events, the Chinese workers at the factory who number eight accused the Ugandan employee of assaulting them Ref SD 06/24/06/2023 Wagagai police post c/o Busia police station to the shock of other black employees who witnessed what happened.

We are told even other black employees were reportedly threatened and forced to write statements pinning their colleague.

Since Friday, Mpanga has been in cells and it’s not clear when he will be produced in courts of law.

His family members and section of Ugandan black employees are accusing the police for taking sides with the Chinese bosses who have always been in the habit of allegedly mistreating black Ugandans.

More accusations in our subsequent publication including former employees who were never compensated for work related injuries.

Wagagai Mining (U) Limited is said to be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Liaoning Hongda Group, registered in Busia, a town in the Administrative Center of Busia District located in the Eastern Region of Uganda. The company owns the gold mining right of 9.24 square kilometers in the north of the town, and has an investment plan of $200M currently with over 600 employees expecting to grow to about 3000 in the near future.

Wagagai Ltd is one of the world’s largest flower propagation companies of cuttings. They mainly produce begonias, chrysanthemums and poinsettias, but also many pot plant cuttings. Based in the south of Uganda, they supply several prominent European breeders and growers.

