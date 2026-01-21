ON THE BRINK! Leaked DR Forms from contested 18 stations paint DOOM for NRM Whip Obua

The political ground is shaking in northern Uganda as leaked Declaration of Results (DR) forms from 18 disputed polling stations deliver a crushing blow to National Resistance Movement (NRM) Chief Whip Denis Hamson Obua.

Despite the Electoral Commission (EC) ordering a fresh election in the contested polling stations of Ajuri County, Alebtong District, the leaked results still paint a grim picture for the powerful incumbent—suggesting he is headed for defeat regardless of a re-run.

The drama stems from Awei Sub-county, where discrepancies between polling station results and officially declared figures sparked allegations of vote rigging and manipulation. Following a formal complaint by Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) candidate Fred Jalameso, the EC conducted a recount—only to stumble upon a shocking discovery: some ballot boxes were completely empty.

The revelation forced the EC, under regional elections officer Jackson Igenyi Babirye, to nullify results from 18 polling stations and schedule a fresh vote on January 27.

But in a stunning twist, Jalameso—whose complaint triggered the process—has rejected the re-election outright.

“I will not accept a re-election. The conditions that warrant a rerun did not arise on polling day,” Jalameso fired back. “What I am demanding is an official declaration.”

According to results already submitted from 160 out of 178 polling stations, Jalameso was leading with 14,321 votes (44.5%), ahead of Obua’s 12,963 votes (40.25%). Other contenders trailed far behind, with FDC’s Emmanuel Ongom Okwel at 2,848 votes, independent Jasper Molo at 1,558, and Stephen Omara at 507.

Now, leaked DR Forms obtained by RedPepper suggest Jalameso’s lead only widens when the disputed stations are included.

“Even when the 18 polling stations are added, I still beat Obua by more than 500 votes,” Jalameso declared. He claims he picked up an extra 766 votes, pushing his total to 15,097, while Obua rises to just 14,591.

“The law requires a simple majority. Even if I had won by one vote, I should be declared,” Jalameso insisted.

The UPC strongman has also accused unnamed forces of meddling in the process to shield the NRM heavyweight.

“In other places, as long as three-quarters of polling station results are obtained, results are declared. But here, someone’s interests are clearly being protected,” he charged.

With leaked documents, empty ballot boxes, and open defiance of the EC’s rerun order, Ajuri County is fast becoming Uganda’s hottest political battleground—and for Chief Whip Obua, the writing on the wall is looking dangerously clear.

