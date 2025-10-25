ON THE ROCKS! Amb.Ogwang, Parliament Babe Ranny Ismail Marriage Hit Stormy Waters

KAMPALA — Trouble is brewing in paradise! Word reaching Red Pepper Online is that the once-sweet love story between Former Uganda’s Deputy Ambassador to Washington DC and Sudan, Dickson Ogwang, and his Parliament staffer wife Ranny Ismael has hit stormy waters.

According to well-placed family moles, all is not well in the couple’s marital villa, and whispers around both families suggest the two lovebirds are barely talking these days.

Insiders reveal that friends and relatives have now resorted to serious prayer sessions, reciting the Holy Rosary day and night — pleading with Mother Mary to intercede and rescue the ambassador’s troubled marriage.

The couple tied the knot in 2020, shortly after Ogwang officially parted ways with his first wife Miriam Pheona Atengo, the mother of his two children. But the honeymoon glow, sources say, has long faded.

“These days they don’t even act like a married couple. You wouldn’t believe they share a roof,” whispered one concerned relative.

Family elders from both sides are said to be working overtime to mediate and cool tempers, but the pair reportedly still have serious reservations about reconciliation.

The cause of the current storm remains unclear — but tongues are wagging that history may be repeating itself, given that Ogwang’s first marriage also ended amid allegations of domestic wrangles.

As the rosaries continue to roll and candles burn, Red Pepper joins family and friends in praying that the ambassador’s love ship doesn’t sink again.

May peace return to the Ogwang-Ismael household.

HISTORY OF VIOLENCE

In January 2018, the international scene was covered by stories of a Ugandan Diplomat who had allegedly battered his wife to a pulp. The incident had happened at the Diplomat’s Residence in Washington DC, United States of America.

At the same time, Uganda was battling cases of her Former envoys to the United Nations and Canada who had also battered their women. One thing is clear, for every Diplomatic gender based violence, it had to relate to the issue of a side woman, and for Ambassador Dickson Ogwang, it took no exceptions. In a television interview, Ogwang’s wife Miriam Pheona Otengo shocked the nation when she revealed series of sexual violence that had rocked her marriage with Ogwang, accusing the later of using her as a sex toy.

With that being the first time the embattled woman was coming public with the Washington ordeal, she said the Diplomat had battered her for trying to question his extra-marital affair and phone romances with a lady he had only saved as Office of the Speaker Uganda but was later identified as Ranny Ismael who is currently his official wife.

Medical Reports from Medstar seen by this publication revealed that the estranged wife was checked in by police officers with cases of broken orbital bone, shattered face among others. Further documentations this publication obtained exclusively reported that a case of first and second degree assault and false imprisonment was preferred against Amb. Ogwang in Maryland, United States. According to online information provided by the Maryland state court, Ogwang’s cases are active and that an international warrant of arrest has since been issued against him to face charges related to abuse and other traffic offenses committed while in the United States. So, he can’t step there.

OGWANG WIFE BEATING REDACTED USA POLICE REPORT

Ogwang would later be posted at the Foreign Affairs Ministry’s Office heading the Diaspora desk. Activists had raised questions suggesting that the government ought to have arrested Ogwang first thing when he arrived, and not the glorious treatment he was awarded.

With the help of current Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, Ogwang went and asked for forgiveness from President Museveni.

A story is told that as soon as Ogwang saw the President, he fell prostrate on the red carpet and Museveni asked him , ‘you are a man who beats his wife?”

The envoy reportedly pleaded, saying it was a mistake but that the subsequent sanction meant that his sick child who was surviving on expensive medical care in the USA, would die if he did not return to the USA.

Because he talked about his sick child, an irate President now cooled down and started asking how the child was fairing.

For the sake of his sick child, his wife Miriam Otengo was deployed to the Ugandan High Commission in the UK as a Counsellor for the kid to get specialised medical care.

Ogwang was later redeployed to Sudan as deputy ambassador.

Sources further revealed that the choice of Sudan by Foreign Affairs officials was tactical, given that the Capital is perceived as deeply concerned with her internal instability and power issues and was not interested in carrying out a background check on Amb. Ogwang.

PISTOL INCIDENT , RECALLED FROM SUDAN

Last year, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recalled Ogwang from Sudan.

The recall followed an incident where he drew his pistol at Lango clan leaders during a cultural meeting at Lango Cultural Centre in Lira during preparations for the Ateker Festival in Soroti.

Ogwang’s presence at the meeting was met with disapproval by other clan heads due to his involvement in the leadership dispute over the Won-Nyaci (Paramount Chief) position. Despite being asked to leave, Ogwang Okul maintained that he had received a formal invitation to attend and saw no reason to exit.

This was a second time Ogwang was being recalled from foreign duty over violence related matters.

In his various addresses, the President Museveni has always referred to men beating up women as pigs.

Will Ranny Ismael follow suit? Only time will tell.

