ON THE RUN; Green Monday Investments boss Ibrahim Mwinyi wanted over Fraud

August 27, 2022 Allan Gumizamu

Kampala- Police recently started a man hunt of Green Monday Investment.com boss known as Hussein Ibrahim Mwinyi over fraud.

According to information we have landed on reveals that crafty Ibrahim has fleeced billions of money from Ugandans worth UGX3bn. It has also been revealed that over 2000 Ugandans have fallen victims of his dubious dealings.

Reports indicate that Ibrahim is accused of money laundering, obtaining money through false pretence his famous online platform called Green Monday investments.com.

Hussein Ibrahim Mwinyi wanted by Police

Sources also reveal to us that Ibrahim has been conning Ugandans their money with the help of different external groups. The same groups are accused of aiding the recent bombings in East Africa.

Police also indicates that Ibrahim has been using airtel services in particular airtel money with Marchant Code ID 1208706.

Police calls upon People who could be knowing the where abouts of Ibrahim to report to any nearest Police station

 

