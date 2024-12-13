One arrested in Mayuge over deforestation as NFA warns on illegal Logging

The National Forestry Authority (NFA) has called on communities in Mayuge district to support efforts to protect and conserve forests amidst rising cases of illegal tree cutting and degradation.

The plea comes after reports of extensive deforestation in South Busoga Forest Reserve, specifically in compartment 12, where the Maesopsis eminii tree species have been heavily affected.

A recent operation by NFA patrols uncovered that over 300 trees had been illegally felled in Nnenda village, Malongo sub-county, within just one week. These trees were being cut down for fuelwood, with 0.8 hectares of forest land already cleared. This follows ongoing encroachment and the unlawful cutting of trees in the area.

NFA Communications and Public Relations Manager, Aldon Walukamba, urged the public to collaborate with the NFA to stop forest destruction.

“The protection and conservation of our forests is not just the responsibility of the NFA but also of the communities who depend on these forests for their livelihoods. We need collective action to safeguard our natural resources for future generations,” said Walukamba.

During the operation, NFA arrested one suspect, Balikowa Siraji, who was handed over to the authorities.

However, in retaliation, aggrieved community members destroyed an additional 5 hectares of one-year-old pine plantations. Violent incidents, including roadblocks and random beatings, were reported as tensions escalated between the community and enforcement teams.

“Such destructive behavior only worsens the situation. We call for calm and dialogue, and we are committed to working with local leaders and law enforcement to restore peace and protect the remaining forest areas,” added Walukamba.

The NFA remains vigilant and has proposed reinforcing its patrol units and boundary demarcations to curb further deforestation.

