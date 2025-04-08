Op-ed : A Lottery that’s Changing Lives in Uganda

A Lottery that’s Changing Lives in Uganda

By Eric Mabuza Jnr, General Manager, ITHUBA Uganda

When we launched the Uganda National Lottery just a few months ago, we didn’t simply introduce a game. We introduced a promise—a promise of fairness, opportunity, and national progress. And today, I can confidently say: that promise is already coming to life.

Every day across Uganda, I meet people whose lives are being changed not just by the thrill of winning, but by what the Lottery stands for. Take Nantamu Emmanuel, for example. A humble peasant farmer from Busowobi in Bugiri District, he bought a ticket and won a massive UGX 186 million LOTTO jackpot. He’s one of over 600,000 winners to date. And what makes this even more remarkable is that stories like his are not rare. Winners have come from Kisoro, Koboko, Lira, Mbale, Luwero, Hima—proving that the Lottery’s impact stretches into every corner of Uganda.

But here’s the thing: at ITHUBA, the company operating the Uganda National Lottery, our mission has never been just about creating winners. It’s about creating impact.

What excites me the most is that this transformation is funded not by debt or foreign aid—but by Ugandans themselves. Every UGX 600 DAILY LOTTO ticket or UGX 1,000 POWERBALL play becomes a small act of nation-building.

Having worked closely with ITHUBA in South Africa, I’ve witnessed firsthand how a National Lottery can drive real, measurable development. Over the past decade, ITHUBA has channelled more than $650 million from ticket sales into good causes —funding education, housing, healthcare, and more. Now, in Uganda, we’re applying that same proven model. The National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board (NLGRB) has already identified the upcoming AFCON 2027 tournament as a flagship beneficiary of Uganda National Lottery proceeds —supporting the construction of world-class stadiums and training facilities that will uplift sport and infrastructure alike.

Of course, no National Lottery can succeed without trust. And that’s why we’ve invested heavily in systems that ensure integrity at every turn. Every game is fully digital, reducing any chance of tampering. Our operations are 100% regulated by the National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board (NLGRB). We’ve opened regional offices in Mbarara, Mbale, and Gulu, and we’ve partnered with hundreds of agents across the country to make the Uganda National Lottery more accessible than ever before.

But transparency isn’t just about technology. It’s also about people. That’s why ITHUBA encourages responsible gaming. We believe people should play for fun and to take a chance on big wins. ITHUBA has partnered with counselling organisations to provide support when it’s needed. In Uganda, as in South Africa, we’re building a National Lottery culture that’s grounded in responsibility.

Beyond winners, beyond games, we’re seeing something even more inspiring: growth. Jobs have been created—from marketing professionals to retail agents. Small businesses are benefiting. Communities are gaining access to new resources. This is what it looks like when a National Lottery becomes more than entertainment. It becomes an economic engine.

For me personally, being part of this journey is deeply meaningful. I see our work not just as managing a National Lottery, but as helping shape the future of a nation. And I am proud that ITHUBA is doing this work with integrity, transparency, and heart.

So, the next time you buy a ticket, know that you’re not just playing for a chance to win. You’re joining a movement—one that’s transforming communities, supporting dreams, and building a better Uganda.

Now that’s something worth playing for.

ITHUBA Uganda is the newly appointed official operator of Uganda’s first National Lottery, authorised and regulated by the National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board (NLGRB). With a licence that spans a decade, our mission is to operate and transform the National Lottery into prosperity for Ugandans.

Finance Minister Matia Kasaija awarded the National Lottery operating license to ITHUBA UGANDA LIMITED for a tenure of 10 years.

The National Lottery offers numerous benefits, including the generation of funds for public projects, the creation of job opportunities, and direct contributions to the economic and social sectors. At the heart of our operations is the commitment to responsible play. ITHUBA Uganda is devoted to fostering a safe and responsible gaming environment, implementing measures to prevent problem gaming and ensure the welfare of our participants.

ITHUBA Uganda is determined to set the standards of ethical and efficient conduct in National Lottery operations. We strive to be the gold standard for lottery operations in Uganda and to serve as a model of excellence on a global scale.

