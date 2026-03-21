Op-ed: Give to Gain-Empowering Women in the Workplace to transform lives

In today’s evolving workplace, building an inclusive environment is no longer optional. It is essential for sustainable growth, innovation, and social progress. At Equity Bank Uganda, inclusion is not simply a policy statement but a deliberate strategy embedded across recruitment, leadership development, employee wellness, and career advancement.

As the world commemorates International Women’s Day every March, organizations are reminded of the importance of empowering women both socially and economically. At Equity Bank, this moment is an opportunity to reflect on how intentional workplace practices can unlock the potential of women and, in turn, transform communities.

Creating an inclusive workplace begins with equitable systems. At Equity Bank, the recruitment process is designed to ensure there is no discrimination based on gender. Talent is recognized as talent, regardless of who it comes from.

This approach has helped the bank maintain a workforce that is nearly balanced in gender representation. However, achieving balance in numbers is only the first step. The real work lies in creating opportunities for growth, leadership, and influence.

Women are encouraged to take up space, share ideas, and participate actively in shaping the future of the organization. Providing such opportunities ensures that women are not only represented but empowered to contribute meaningfully.

Over the past five years, the bank has implemented targeted programs aimed at strengthening women’s leadership within the organization.

One notable initiative is the Girls for Girls mentorship program, which has seen more than 100 staff members participate. Through this initiative, women receive mentorship, professional guidance, and leadership exposure that prepares them for more senior roles.

The results have been encouraging. More than 30 women from middle management have transitioned into senior leadership roles, while others have taken on new leadership responsibilities across the organization.

The progress is also visible at the executive level. In 2019, only three women served on the bank’s Executive Committee (EXCO). Today, gender representation at that level has reached parity.

This transformation demonstrates how deliberate leadership development programs can change organizational structures and create pathways for women to lead.

True empowerment requires supporting employees not just professionally but also personally.

Over the years, the bank has introduced several workplace policies aimed at improving the well-being of working mothers. For example, mothers are entitled to 60 days of maternity leave, which can be combined with 21 days of annual leave, giving them additional time to bond with their newborns.

Upon returning to work, mothers are granted two hours off within the eight-hour workday to attend to their babies. The workplace also provides dedicated nursing rooms where mothers can breastfeed or express milk in privacy and comfort.

These provisions allow women to meet professional deadlines while continuing to nurture their children during those critical early months.

Complementing these initiatives is a strengthened medical scheme that ensures mothers and their newborns have access to quality healthcare services during and after childbirth.

Such policies demonstrate that supporting women at work is not just about representation but about creating systems that enable them to thrive.

An inclusive workplace benefits both employees and organizations. At Equity Bank, these policies have contributed to a high retention rate among female staff, increased recruitment of women, and steady progression of women into senior management roles.

The organization is also revitalizing employee engagement platforms such as women’s and men’s clubs to equip staff with the skills, tools, and networks needed to thrive professionally and personally.

When employees feel supported and valued, they are more productive, more innovative, and more committed to organizational goals.

Organizations that aspire to build inclusive workplaces must be intentional in their approach. First, recruitment processes must be designed to eliminate bias and provide equal opportunities for both men and women.

Second, companies should analyze internal data to identify gaps and develop targeted programs that address those gaps. Mentorship initiatives, leadership training, and professional development opportunities should be accessible to everyone while also addressing the unique challenges faced by different groups.

Third, organizations must pay attention to broader societal trends that affect employees. Issues such as mental health, workplace stress, and burnout have become increasingly prevalent and require thoughtful intervention.

Employers that respond proactively to these realities are better positioned to build resilient and productive workforces.

For young women stepping into professional environments, the journey requires clarity, resilience, and continuous learning.

Understanding your strengths, abilities, and purpose is a crucial first step. Aligning personal goals with professional ambitions helps create a meaningful career path.

Mentorship is equally important. Finding a mentor in a field you admire can provide valuable guidance, insight, and encouragement during moments of uncertainty.

Equally important is maintaining balance. In a fast-changing world, flexibility and openness to new opportunities are essential qualities for growth.

Above all, young professionals should remember to value themselves, nurture their well-being, and enjoy the journey of personal and professional development.

Empowering women in the workplace goes beyond individual success. It creates ripple effects across families, communities, and economies.

When women are supported to grow, lead, and thrive, organizations become stronger and societies become more equitable.

At Equity Bank Uganda, the philosophy is simple but powerful-when you invest in people, you transform lives.

And when women are given the opportunity to lead, the impact reaches far beyond the workplace.

Juliet Muheirwe is the Head of Human Resource at Equity Bank Uganda.

About Post Author