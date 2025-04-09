Op-Ed: Kampala’s Real Crisis: When Ministers Fail, the City Bleeds

Kampala’s biggest crisis today is not a lack of money, plans, or skilled people—it’s leadership. More specifically, it’s the failure of those who were appointed to lead this city, especially the Ministers in charge of Kampala. Just look at the chaos we’ve witnessed in the last few months.

The Kawempe by-election was a disaster. Despite allegedly burning through UGX 4 billion, the NRM still lost by a wide margin. And instead of accepting responsibility, what did the Ministers do? They staged a show. They brought cameras, paraded contractors and KCCA engineers, and tried to blame others on live TV. This wasn’t leadership. It was a cover-up meant to save face in front of the President.

But where were these same Ministers when it mattered most?

When the city was drowning—literally—during the floods, and over ten innocent lives were lost, not a single Minister showed up. Not at the scene. Not with families. Not even a press statement. People died. Traffic stopped. Homes and businesses were destroyed. But because there were no political points to score, they stayed silent.

And it gets worse.

After the Kitezi tragedy, where over 30 people lost their lives in a waste slide, who got punished? KCCA management—they were fired, embarrassed, and some are now facing prosecution. But guess what? After this national disaster, the Ministry of Kampala quietly requisitioned UGX 2 billion from the Contingency Fund—not for emergency relief, not for resettlement, not for decommissioning Kitezi, but for political mobilization. Yes, you read that right. They used public tragedy as an excuse to clean up their own political image.

This is beyond negligence. It’s dangerous.

If over 30 people die in Kitezi and others in citywide floods, why are only technical officers being punished? Why is no Minister being held accountable? Is this fair? Is this justice? Is this how Kampala is supposed to be governed?

Meanwhile, illegal fuel stations are mushrooming. Wetlands are vanishing overnight. Drainage channels are blocked and encroached. And yet, the only thing we get is drama, press conferences, and grandstanding.

Kampala doesn’t need more politics. It needs leadership. The kind that shows up in crises. The kind that takes responsibility, not credit. The kind that doesn’t steal public money in the name of image cleaning.

Until we get rid of these politics of self-preservation and replace them with real service, Kampala will continue to sink—sometimes literally.

And the Ministers we trusted to protect this city will be the ones who helped drown it.

The writer is the former Chairperson of St. Balikuddembe Owino Market, now aspiring MP for Kampala Central

