 Op-ed: Sharon Atwine: The Smartest Way to Save for a Secure Future

Brian Musaasizi | Editor October 31, 2025 0
Sharon Atwine

Sharon Atwine

Every year on October 31st, the world marks World Savings Day; a reminder that even small savings can lead to big changes. Many people save by keeping money in a piggy bank or depositing it in a bank account. But did you know that insurance is one of the most effective and disciplined ways to save and grow wealth over time.

Unlike regular savings accounts that offer limited interest and are often prone to withdrawals, insurance-based saving plans encourage long-term commitment and financial discipline. When one takes up an insurance policy, they are not only protecting their loved ones from financial hardship in case of loss but also creating a pool of funds that grows over time. This makes insurance a dual-benefit tool, it safeguards your financial future while helping you accumulate wealth gradually.

One of the most distinctive advantages of insurance as a savings mechanism is its structured nature. With regular premium payments, policyholders cultivate a saving habit that becomes part of their financial routine. Over the years, these small land consistent contributions build up into a substantial amount. Unlike conventional savings, where one might be tempted to dip into funds for day-to-day expenses, insurance creates a form of “Fixed Accounts” accessible only under specific conditions such as maturity, medical emergencies or retirement. This ensures that the savings purpose is preserved.

Advertisements

 

Furthermore, insurance saving plans accumulate growth through bonuses, dividends or investment-linked returns depending on the policy type. The value of your savings under an insurance plan grows steadily and predictably, making it an excellent choice for individuals seeking both security and growth.

 

Another advantage lies in the long-term protection it provides though this often depends on the type of policy and the policyholder’s consistency and loyalty in saving. In the event of the policyholder’s death, beneficiaries may receive a guaranteed payout, helping to cover financial obligations such as education, housing, or business continuity. In this way, insurance serves not only as a disciplined saving tool but also as a potential legacy plan that can safeguard the financial wellbeing of future generations.

 

As we commemorate World Savings Day, it’s important to rethink how we save. While traditional saving remains vital, insurance offers a more strategic and secure way to grow wealth- one that balances protection, discipline and long-term value creation. By choosing insurance as your preferred savings vehicle, you are not just storing money; you are building a future of financial stability, peace of mind and prosperity.

Sharon Atwine

Communications and Marketing officer at , ICEA LION General Insurance Uganda Limited

About Post Author

Brian Musaasizi | Editor

editor

See author's posts

More Stories

Dofoto_20251030_170443462

Centenary Bank Steps Up Anti-Fraud Efforts, Boda Rider Remanded Over Shs332m Theft

Pepper Intelligence Unit October 30, 2025 0
Dofoto_20251030_175308248

DIVORCE MAESTRO! Amidst ongoing divorce battle with Aisha Alibhai, Ex-minister Ajedra moves on, introduces Side Dish Shantal — His 4th Marriage!

Pepper Intelligence Unit October 30, 2025 0
It is believed 860 kilograms of gold hidden in one of the East African Countries is ready to be shipped to the United Arab Emirates

GOLD MAFIA EXPOSED! Dubai–Kampala–SA gold cartel busted — Whistleblower blows cover on Indian, South African masterminds

Pepper Intelligence Unit October 30, 2025 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *