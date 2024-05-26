Op-ed:Has Nakivubo War Memorial Stadium Changed to Hamz Stadium? Ugandans Are Left Wondering

By Emma Amooti

Uganda’s Nakivubo War Memorial Stadium, once a symbol of national pride and a cornerstone of sports history, now faces an uncertain identity. The recent transformation spearheaded by businessman Hamis Kiggundu, popularly known as Ham, has sparked a heated debate among Ugandans.

The renaming of this iconic landmark to “Hamz Stadium” raises questions about heritage, commercialization, and the future of public spaces in Uganda.

Nakivubo Stadium, inaugurated in 1926 and dedicated as a war memorial in 1954, has long been more than just a sports arena. It has been a venue for memorable sporting events, concerts, and national celebrations, deeply woven into the fabric of Ugandan culture.

For decades, it has stood as a testament to Uganda’s resilience and unity, honoring those who sacrificed their lives during the world wars.

However, the stadium had fallen into disrepair, prompting calls for renovation. Enter Hamis Kiggundu, whose ambitious redevelopment plans have breathed new life into the facility.

The modernized stadium boasts state-of-the-art features, promising to restore its former glory and make it a world-class sports venue. Yet, with this facelift comes the controversial rebranding to “Hamz Stadium.”

Many Ugandans view this change as an erasure of history.

The name “Nakivubo War Memorial Stadium” holds significant emotional and historical value, commemorating the collective memory of a nation.

Renaming it after a private individual, no matter his contributions, feels to some like a commercialization of national heritage. It underscores a broader trend where public spaces and assets are increasingly being privatized, sometimes at the expense of cultural and historical identity.

Supporters of the rebranding argue that private investment was essential to save the stadium from decay. They contend that Ham’s financial input and vision have not only preserved but enhanced the stadium’s functionality and appeal.

In their view, the new name reflects the reality of private-public partnerships necessary for development in a resource-constrained environment.

Yet, this pragmatism does not soothe the discomfort felt by many Ugandans. The essence of Nakivubo as a war memorial, a tribute to the past, seems overshadowed by a commercial brand.

This tension is not just about a name but about what Ugandans value and how they wish to preserve their history.

As Uganda continues to develop and modernize, it faces the delicate task of balancing progress with preservation. The Nakivubo-to-Hamz Stadium saga epitomizes this challenge.

It calls for a nuanced approach where development is not pursued at the expense of erasing cultural landmarks. Perhaps a compromise could be reached, such as a dual naming convention that honors both the past and the present contributions.

In conclusion, while the renovation of Nakivubo War Memorial Stadium is a positive development, its renaming to Hamz Stadium is a decision that warrants deeper reflection. It is a reminder that in the march toward progress, we must tread carefully to respect and retain the symbols that define our collective identity. Ugandans are left wondering if this transformation signifies a brighter future or a loss of something irreplaceable.

