Open Letter to Members of Parliament

Members of Parliament,

Kampala, Uganda.

Dear Honourable Members of Parliament,

I write to express my deep concern and disappointment regarding your policies on taxation, particularly in the agricultural sector, which disproportionately affect the local population. It appears that your actions are driven by the desire for abnormal wealth, gained at the expense of the People, you are sworn to serve.

History shows that development and prosperity are not achieved by exploiting one’s citizens. Countries like Botswana, South Africa, and Singapore have achieved remarkable growth and prosperity through visionary leadership, prudent resource management, and people centered policies. Leaders like Lee Kuan Yew, Nelson Mandela, and Seretse Khama have demonstrated that development can be achieved without stealing from one’s own citizens. In fact, the Bible teaches us that ” Leaders are servants, not masters ” (Mathew 20:26-28) and that ” those who oppress the poor insult their maker “(Proverbs 14;31).

I urge you to study the examples of Parliaments that have legislated for the interests of their subjects, promoting development and prosperity for all. The Bible reminds us that ” the righteous care about justice for the poor, but the wicked have no such concern “(Proverbs 29;7).I implore you to understand the problems of the People, and work to address them. If you refuse to change, change will change you. The Bible warns that “A ruler who oppresses the poor is like driving rain that leaves no crops ” (Proverbs 28:3).

I demand that the current Parliament be dissolved and the new leaders are elected who will truly serve the interests of the people. I urge Ugandans to rise up and demand change, using all available channels to spread the word despite government manipulation of communication platforms. We must find ways to circumvent these obstacles and ensure that our voices are heard.

Sincerely,

Mwebesa Moses,

Mbrarara city south

O772970845

About Post Author