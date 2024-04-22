Operation against Private Security Companies, Civilians Manipulating Police Insignia Intensifies

The Uganda Police Force has issued a warning on the manipulation of the force’s attire such as the uniform by Private Security Companies and Civilians.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga, on Monday said the police uniform is one of the most recognizable symbols in society, and it serves to readily identify, officers to members of the public and distinguish them from civilians.

‘’This distinction assist the public, by indicating who they should approach, when in trouble and generally creates a sense of safety. Furthermore, the uniform projects an officer’s authority to arrest and protects them from interference by the public, when controlling a situation, including the use of force’’, said Ebanga.

He noted that the force continues to observe an increase in the manipulation of police uniforms, where private security organizations, Bouncers Associations, Political groups and individuals, have adopted the darker black uniforms for the counter-terrorism police, Khakhi for General Duties, white uniforms for the Traffic Police, among others, as well as rank insignia (PIPS), shoes, belts and larnyards.

He said they purposely adopt these uniforms to appear authoritarian and militaristic while some wear them to convey a more aggressive message to the public.

‘’This is illegal and must stop immediately. For Private Security Organizations Regulations 23(3) of Statutory Instrument 2013 NO.11; The Police (Control of PSOs), gives guidance. For other individuals and groups, the unauthorized duplication and manipulation of rank insignia and accoutrements of the police and other Sister Agencies like the UPDF and Prisons Services, is a violation of the laws, under the UPDF Act, Penal Code and other statutory instruments that gazette the uniforms’’, he added.

Police has so far confiscated high visibility vests, jackets, sunglasses, black attires, and other similar configurations from the Bouncers (under BAU), other PSOs, which were making them appear more militaristic and combat hardened.

‘’The uniforms were wrongly influencing perceptions of the public as well. The operations remain active and ongoing’’,said Enanga.

About Post Author