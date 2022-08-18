Operation Wealth Creation boss hangs himself

Captain Bagabe the Operation Wealth Creation -OWC coordinator in charge of Bufumbira South Constituency in Kisoro committed suicide on Wednesday in the early evening at his home in Nyakabingo village, Chahi sub-county.

Neighbors says that Captain Bagabe had earlier been seen alone at home. He closed himself inside his house, locked all the doors and windows. When his family members came, they knocked but he did not open.

Because all the doors and windows are metallic, the perturbed family members got a welder at around 8 PM to force the door open. Upon opening, they were shocked to find the captain Bagabe hanging on a rope, dead.

The officer committed suicide while donning his full military uniform.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi Regional Polixe spokesman confirms the incident and says that the body has been retrieved and taken to the Kisoro hospital mortuary for postmortem.

Maate says that Col.Deo Kayita the Kisoro District operation wealth creation District coordinator called Capt Bagabe on his phone several times and was not picking, which prompted him to physically go and on him check only to find him dead.