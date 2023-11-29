OPINION: 5 things I loved about Busoga’s royal wedding

Advertisements

By Sarah Ngabi

I love weddings; crashing them, reading about them or simply watching them on TV, like I did all on Nov.18 as the Kyabazinga of Busoga and his Inhebantu said I do.

Okay I sound like those annoying commentators but I really enjoyed the wedding albeit from miles away in Kampala.

There’s something about royal and celebrity weddings that just draws you to these privileged people’s lavish ceremonies throughout which you’re reminded of your miserable broken life.

But like I said, I actually enjoyed this particular one and despite my earlier reservations, this wedding seemed like a modest affair.

I was in boarding school when Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II wed Nnabagereka Sylvia Nagginda, so I missed out on that but I’ve pretty much followed everything close to a Royal wedding since, my favourite to watch being the British Royal Family. Guess my mind’s still colonized!

I soaked up all the hype, gossip, drama and glitz prior to Prince William’s wedding to Kate Middleton in April 2011 and most recently, Prince Harry and Meghan Markel’s nuptials in May 2018. Up until now, Harry and Meghan have been my favourite Royal couple but William and Jovia have captured my heart, so much so that I’ve even coined an endearing reference, “Wilvia.” Or should we go with Gavia (Gabula+Jovia?) You guys tell me.

Onto the five things I loved the most about their wedding.

The simplicity and realness, nothing superficial about their wedding. A couple of glitches, notably sound issues but what’s a Ugandan function without malfunction, right? Overall, it was classy but simple and I’m sure the guests were at ease.

The kingdom had promised inclusivity and they delivered, with locals walking, jogging, running or riding on Boda Bodas right alongside the King and his bride’s convoys. Must have been a nightmare for the security team though, especially after the church ceremony as the newlyweds’ procession headed to Igenge Palace for the reception. I was nervous too but I loved the chance those grassroots people got to see their King and new Queen up-close.

Whoever was in charge of the seating arrangement deserves a nod too because I found it thoughtful to have the Nnabagereka of Buganda Sylvia Nagginda seated right next to Tooro’s Best Kemigisha and Jovia.

Three Queen Consorts in one room. I imagined Mums or even Dads pointing that out to their daughters in living rooms across our country and I’m actually getting goosebumps reflecting on that moment.

And the fact that Nagginda and Best sat through that late, late reception when they could have flown back to their respective palaces if they wanted to is commendable I think.

I feel like these three ladies now have a special bond as they all belong to the Queens’ Club. Oprah should do a special on all three of them! I see a genuine friendship for years to come, despite their age difference. Nagginda and Best have their own daughters so Jovia will be like a bonus daughter who will definitely benefit from their counsel because they’ve been through the journey she’s just embarking on.

Speaking of which, I’m in awe of the 31-year-old’s maturity and composure. She appears to have settled into her role already. If I were marrying into any royal family, I’d be a nervous wreck but she calmly took her vows, even as at least two thousand pairs of eyes stared at her, not to mention the scores of cameras clicking away.

I also loved the fact that despite the many dignitaries and celebrities at the event, nobody seemed keen on stealing the couple’s shine. When I first saw the Nnabagereka arriving for the service, I thought she was underdressed and I’m not saying she was but if that were the case, then it makes sense. The spotlight was purely on the bride and groom as it should have been.

And who else loved the fact that the couple stuck to tradition? In giving us a true Ugandan wedding, on a Saturday when many people would be off work and so be able to attend or watch at will, what more could we ask for?

A first dance I guess, even though for a moment there, the DJ didn’t appear to have the right song, but it was a welcome surprise, as was Wilvia feeding each other cake. I didn’t know Royal protocol permitted that and you should’ve seen me smiling ear to ear as they took turns. Funny thing though is that, that little romantic gesture has long been one of the no nos come my own wedding. That and the waving of hankies.

Can’t stand the latter but might change my mind on feeding my partner, even though the thought of cameras zooming in on my mouth as I take a bite or spilling something as I take a sip mortifies me. So we didn’t get a “You may now kiss your bride” moment but there was enough affection in the couple’s stolen glances and half smiles.

I loved the little backstory Jovia gave us of how they met and how she fondly referred to him as “Baba.” Again, her unscripted remarks were unexpected. This whole time, I thought the elders had done the matchmaking. Not quite, as the couple appear to have known each other a while. But the winner for me was the new Queen’s side-eye game, which reminded me of that look most of our mothers give us every time we’re out of line and we immediately know we have to check our attitude or fix whatever mess we’ve made. I know any wanna-be side chicks know what they’re up against and that’s the other attribute I love about this woman we’re all just getting to know. She’s warm and charming but will put you in your place if need be.

Biggest takeaway from the wedding? The resounding call for unity. The couple and organizing committee were intentional with that guest list.

Having the Nnabagereka of Buganda bear witness to the marriage, people born and bred in Busoga donning Kiganda traditional dress, the delegation from Eswatini, Indians, Chinese and multiple other ethnicities present, the Archbishop Stephen Kazimba Mugalu stressing the need for us all to get along, the President’s message conveyed by Vice President Jessica Alupo repeatedly urging Ugandans to come together, the King’s speech expressing his gratitude for the financial, material and moral support he’s gotten over the years from friends, schools and institutions he attended, the President and Government’s support not just to him but the entire Kingdom plus the generosity of well-wishers, the message was clear.

We need to have each other’s back, after all like our Anthem says, “For God and My Country,” not party, tribe or gender.

