OPINION: Delayed MDAs’ merger creating paralysis in gov’t

John Katanywa

The Cabinet, on the 22nd February, 2021, under Minute No. 43 (CT 2021), took a decision to merge, mainstream and rationalize Government Agencies, commissions, Authorities (MDAs) to facilitate efficient and effective service delivery and cut government expenditure.

In order to effectively implement this decision, Cabinet approved an Implementation Roadmap for the implementation process, to be spread over a period of two (2) years – (i.e. FY 2021122 – 2022123).

The main objective of the reforms , according to the Public Service Ministry, is to eliminate structural and functional duplications and overlaps, wasteful expenditures and realize resultant short term and long-term savings, in line with the approved implementation roadmap.

In a plenary session chaired by Speaker Anita Among, on Wednesday 17 April 2024, Parliament passed five bills related to this rationalisation, including the Warehouse Receipt System (Amendment) Bill 2024, the Free Zones (Amendment) Bill 2024, the Uganda Exports Promotions Boards Act (Repeal) Bill 2024, the Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Centre Act (Repeal) Bill 2024 and the Uganda Wildlife (Amendment) Bill 2024.

Additionally, the House debated and rationalised the Uganda National Meteorological Authority (Amendment) Bill 2024 and the National Commission for UNESCO (Amendment) Bill 2024 doing away with the board and the entity back to the Ministry of Education.

However, as per Cabinet guidelines, the rationalization process was supposed to be completed by the end of the 2022 financial year.

As of today, 2024, the Implementation process is still hovered in mystery with forth and back manoeuvres between select committees and committee of the house.

This unending process, now entering its 4th year, has created a malaise and lase-fare kind of attitude in government agencies that are targeted by the exercise.

The workers in those MDAs are not sure about their future, so they don’t see the reason why they should hit their targets as far as implementing the NRM manifesto is concerned.

Instead, they are cracking backdoor deals in a mad-dash for ‘retirement packages’ at the expense of government programmes.

Worth-mentioning, these limping MDAs have seen their funding from the government slashed, forcing them to abandon critical government projects they had not accomplished.

A case in point is three critical projects that had been undertaken by National Agriculture Advisory Services (NAADS), Diary Development Authority (DDA) and Ministry of Local Government in Kyegegwa district.

They include Maize Factory (NAADS), Kyaka Cassava and Coffee Growers Society, Kasole Coffee Producers, Kyegegwa Town Council Market and Katente Cattle Market and Kyegegwa Milk Collection Centre, and Kijuma Technical School all costing around UGX5bn.

The structures have been left in ruins; they have become homes for squirrels and hot spots for thieves.

Officials from these MDAs say since the beginning of the rationalization process, they have been starved of funding (only receive wages) thus unable to accomplish the projects which would have provided employment to thousands, on top of value addition.

The above example is a microcosm of a huge problem that is facing all MDAs in the evening of their lives and government as a whole.

For now, the competing interests notwithstanding, as a nation, we must choose between self-preservation and prosperity for all.

The proposed merger is the right antidote to a bloated government, struggling to create ample jobs for the youth and deliver credible services to Ugandans who have endured the pain of superfluous institutions that are used by corrupt civil servants as conduits to siphon public resources from the system.

The government needs to expedite the bills repealing all the laws establishing redundant agencies, return others to mother ministries and redirect resources to strengthen the war against poverty and unemployment, boost science and innovation, health and education sectors

As a result of the rising cost of public administration, 61 years after independence, Uganda remains a low-income country and among the poorest in the world.

In the last 37 years of the ruling National Resistance Movement, the country has built the base for economic growth, made some progress here and there but failed to join middle-income economies– these are countries with a Gross National Income per capita between $1,036 and $4,045.

Let’s expedite the bills repealing all the laws establishing redundant agencies, return others to mother ministries and redirect resources to strengthen the war against poverty and unemployment, boost science and innovation, health and education sectors.

The rejection of bills on rationalization of serious agencies like UNRA, NAADS and DDA cannot achieve the much- needed reforms in public spending but only to prolong the paralysis that has plagued government since the beginning of the exercise four years ago.

Frustrated by the process, some bosses of certain big MDAs have decided to sit back and their juniors cut huge deals in a kind of ‘I don’t care attitude’. The quicker the government resolves the impasse, the better.

However, personal interests seem to be overshadowing national interests as some MPS are accused of receiving bribes to facilitate the retention of some of the MDAs.

Without a quick solution to this paralysis created by rationalization, the NRM government may not achieve much in the run -up to the 2026 polls.

The three arms of government must speak the same language. The Legislature, Executive and Judiciary are the three cooking stones which make every meal possible.

Once they are well-organized to function in the interest of the people as a whole, the common good of the nation is served and the country develops without drama.

Delay is bad, delay is dangerous and kills all aspects let it be social, political and economical!

