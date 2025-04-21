OPINION: Men , Speak out amidst Economic troubles ,Domestic Violence

Dear Brothers,

Today, I am writing to you with a heavy heart as we mourn the loss of our dear friend, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Julius Ahimbisibwe who tragically took his own life. His passing is a stark reminder of the silent battles many of us face, often hidden beneath the surface of our daily lives. It is heartbreaking to think that domestic violence played a role in his decision, a situation all too common and frequently left unspoken.

As men, we often feel the weight of the world on our shoulders. Societal expectations can lead us to believe we must be stoic, strong, and self-reliant. We may convince ourselves that seeking help is a sign of weakness, but this could not be further from the truth. Real strength lies in vulnerability, in understanding that it’s okay to express our feelings and seek guidance when we’re in distress.

If you find yourself struggling within a relationship or facing the turmoil of domestic violence, I urge you to reach out—whether to a trusted friend, a family member, or a professional. Discuss your feelings, share your experiences, and seek the support you deserve. Engaging in honest conversations can provide clarity, perspective, and the reassurance that you are not alone in your struggle.

Advertisements

Should the situation become untenable, remember that leaving is a valid choice. It might seem like a difficult path, but your well-being and mental health must come first. Do not allow yourself to be trapped in a cycle of pain and despair. Leaving a toxic situation can be the first step towards healing and reclaiming your life.

In moments of sorrow and difficulty, let’s support one another. Share our burdens, offer a listening ear, and foster a culture of open dialogue among men. Together, we can create an environment where seeking help is celebrated, not stigmatized.

Let us honor SSP Julius’s memory by advocating for mental health awareness, breaking the silence around domestic violence, and choosing life and healing over despair. Remember, brothers, it’s okay to ask for help, it’s okay to talk, and it’s okay to prioritize your own happiness and safety.

Rest in peace, SSP Julius. May your journey beyond bring you the peace that was so elusive here.

In brotherhood,

Rev. Agaba Moses

About Post Author