Opinion: Here’s why Sports lovers must rescue Uganda netball before it goes to the dogs

By Emma Amooti

The recent decision by the National Council of Sports (NCS) to revoke the Uganda Netball Federation’s certificate, primarily because of their aversion to former president Babirye Kityo, is a glaring example of how personal vendettas and mismanagement can undermine the growth and success of a sport.

This move not only disrupts the administration of netball but also signals a significant threat to the sport’s future in Uganda.

It is time for all Ugandans, especially sports lovers, to wake up and demand accountability and change.

Netball has been a source of pride for Uganda, providing numerous young women with the chance to excel and represent their country on an international stage.

However, the actions of the NCS reveal a troubling pattern of prioritizing personal grievances over the sport’s development. The revocation of the federation’s certificate appears to be a retaliatory act against Kityo, whose tenure, despite its challenges, was marked by efforts to elevate the sport and expose corruption within the NCS.

By targeting Kityo and the federation she once led, the NCS is not just removing an individual; it is destabilizing the entire sport. This revocation disrupts the administrative continuity necessary for planning and executing training programs, organizing competitions, and securing sponsorships.

It undermines the morale of athletes, coaches, and supporters who see their sport being jeopardized by bureaucratic infighting.

The NCS’s decision also raises critical questions about governance and transparency within Ugandan sports administration. Instead of fostering a supportive environment for netball to thrive, the NCS’s actions suggest an organization more concerned with power dynamics and personal vendettas. This mismanagement is detrimental to the athletes who have dedicated their lives to the sport, hoping to bring glory to their country.

Moreover, the impact of this decision extends beyond the immediate administrative crisis.

Young girls across Uganda who look up to netball stars for inspiration are left in a state of uncertainty. Local clubs and community initiatives that depend on the federation’s support to nurture budding talent are now in jeopardy.

The broader community that rallies behind netball events, experiencing a sense of unity and national pride, is left disillusioned.

It’s crucial for Ugandans to recognize the broader implications of the NCS’s actions. We must demand a thorough investigation into the motivations behind the revocation of the federation’s certificate. If the decision is found to be unjust and driven by personal biases, those responsible within the NCS must be held accountable.

Rebuilding trust in the administration of netball and other sports in Uganda requires a commitment to transparency, fairness, and the genuine development of athletes.

This starts with reinstating the Uganda Netball Federation’s certificate and ensuring that its leadership is selected based on merit and dedication to the sport, free from personal and political interference.

Sports lovers and the general public must come together to advocate for the integrity of netball in Uganda.

Public campaigns, social media movements, and direct appeals to government officials can help amplify our collective voice. We must stand with our athletes and sports administrators who are committed to positive change and the growth of netball.

In conclusion, the National Council of Sports is directly responsible for the current crisis facing netball in Uganda due to its unjust revocation of the federation’s certificate, driven by personal vendettas against Babirye Kityo.

It is time for Ugandans, especially sports enthusiasts, to unite and demand a transparent, fair, and supportive sports administration that prioritizes the development and success of our athletes and the sports they represent. Let’s work together to protect and revive netball, ensuring its bright future for generations to come.

The views expressed here belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of the Red Pepper.

