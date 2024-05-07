Optimism as LDC gets new boss

The Law Development Centre (LDC) has appointed Dr. Pamela Tibihikirra-Kalyegira as its new director.

She replaces Frank Nigel Othembi, whose popularity as the LDC boss had started waning.

His administration had been buoyed by allegations of corruption, lecturers absenteeism, money for marks, sex for marks, questionable appointments and promotions, falling academic standards, examination malpractices through leakages or special exams to favorite students (mainly female), missing marks, failing students intentionally, frustrating potential graduands, poor and untimely handling of students complaints, fall in standards and among others.

With Dr.Tibihikira on the steering wheel, there is now some hope that the institution’s image will improve and some of these issues will be history under her administration.

However, her appointment has left some LDC staffers who had hoped to replace Othembi in tears.

We are told one of them is Hamis Lukyamuzi but this is a story for another day.

As the Director of LDC, Dr. Tibihikirra-Kalyegira will assume the responsibilities of the accounting officer, overseeing overall administration and management, providing strategic leadership, implementing policies set by the management committee, and establishing and maintaining relationships with key stakeholders.

Justice Paul Kahaibale Mugamba, the Chairperson of the LDC Management Committee, expressed his enthusiasm about Dr. Tibihikirra-Kalyegira’s appointment.

“Dr. Tibihikirra-Kalyegira’s proven leadership and transformative approach will undoubtedly lead the Law Development Centre to greater success in legal education,” he stated in a statement.

Justice Mugamba also highlighted Dr. Tibihikirra-Kalyegira’s extensive experience in legal education, training, and justice administration.

He mentioned her previous roles as the Dean at Uganda Christian University and Chairperson of the Uganda Law Reform Commission (ULRC).

Her predecessor Othembi also came from ULRC in 2012 where he was serving as Executive Secretary, a position he left to join LDC.

Dr. Tibihikirra-Kalyegira holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from Makerere University, a Diploma in Legal Practice from the Law Development Centre, and advanced degrees including a Master of Laws in Public International Law (with Merit) from the London School of Economics and a Doctorate in Judicial Science from Indiana University Maurer School of Law.

She was also a Fulbright Scholar during her studies at Indiana University.

In 1999, she was enrolled as an advocate of the High Court of Uganda and has practiced commercial law in the country.

Justice Mugamba also mentioned that Dr. Tibihikirra-Kalyegira has been a member of the LDC Management Committee from 2010 to 2016, highlighting her connection to the institution.

The Law Development Centre is the sole institution in Uganda that offers diplomas in legal practice to law graduates.

