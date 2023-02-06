OUT OF ORDER! MPs task PM Nabbanja to do something about minister Mayanja and his illegal land directives 

A section of Mps have tasked the Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja to rein over controversial State Minister for Lands, Sam Mayanja following his recent directive stopping any further land transactions across the country.

They want to know if the Premier is aware that her Minister of State for Lands who is known for having battles with Buganda Land Board just like former Minister Balintuma Nsambu had authored a letter barring land transactions in Uganda until further notice.

The Ndorwa East MP, Wilfred Niwagaba has accused Mayanja of authoring a letter to all district chairpersons suspending district land boards. He described the letter as illegal, arguing that the constitution and the Land Act give these district land boards autonomy not under control or direction of any person or authority.

He said: “And in that letter, he has gone ahead to suspend all land transactions country wide. Of course it is out rightly unconstitutional. I have talked to district land chairpersons and I have told them to ignore this letter and treat it with the contempt it deserves. Is the Prime Minister aware about this particular letter that usurps not only constitutional provisions but also the powers of district land boards that are independent of each other? If she is aware, can she call her Minister to order and apologise to the country by withdrawing this letter that is out rightly unconstitutional, illegal, null and void.”

Nabbanja denied knowledge of the said letter and has asked for more time to investigate the matter but hastened to clarify that district land boards are appointed by the Ministry of Lands which could explain why Minister Mayanja issued such an order.

“The fact is I am not yet aware and I request that you give me time to go find out under which circumstances under which the Minister acted that way. We also need you to take note that these land boards are approved by the Ministry of Lands, so I don’t know how they can balance. I request that you give me time to come and report back.”

However, her response was rejected by Leader of Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga who argued that simply because the appointment of District Land Boards is made by the Ministry of Lands shouldn’t mean there are no checks and controls on the powers of the line minister.

“Approval isn’t control. Parliament approves the Auditor General, the Inspector General of Government, we don’t control them. This Minister has been seen flocking all over the place making uncoordinated statements. The Prime Minister needs to rein over this Minister, he is attacking individuals, institutions,” said Mpuuga.

DEAR READER, DO YOU HAVE A HOT STORY YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH…

CHEATERS, DIVORCE FILES, SEX NETWORKS, SEX FOR MARKS, HARASSMENT OF ALL NATURE AT OFFICE BY YOUR BOSS, CHILD NEGLECT, WETLAND OCCUPATION, ENVIRONMENTAL DEGRADATION, VIDEOS, CORRUPTION (in government agencies/ MDA’s, NGOs, Ministries, Private sector), FIGHTS IN OFFICES, JOB WARS/ WITCH HUNT, URA TAX FRAUD/NON-COMPLIANCE, BUSINESS WRANGLES, SUBSTANDARD PRODUCTS, GOLD SCAMS, NSSF REMITTANCES NON COMPLIANCE, LAND ISSUES, INTERNAL AUDIT REPORTS EXPOSES, POLITICAL WRANGLES…ETAL.

CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0777959024 OR EMAIL: redpeppertips@gmail.com

SOURCE PROTECTION/CONFIDENTIALITY IS OUR NO.1 PRIORITY.

About Post Author