OUTAGE OUTRAGE! Ugandans says enough is enough, plot demos against UEDCL

The Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL) has come under criticism for the persistent power outages in Bundibugyo District. In 2021, UEDCL acquired power concessions from the Bundibugyo Energy Cooperative Society Limited, which was previously responsible for power distribution, maintenance of power lines, and revenue management from power consumers.

However, the ongoing power outages have angered residents, who have threatened to hold a peaceful demonstration against the new power distributor on Thursday. According to the locals, the district has experienced consistent power outages for nearly five months, causing some businesses to close.

Amuri Muhindo, who operates a chapatti and chicken stall, stated that he no longer receives as many customers as before because many people leave town early due to the lack of nightlife and security concerns. He expressed his frustration, noting that since UEDCL took over power distribution, outages have increased.

Juliet Asimwe, who runs a salon in Bundibugyo town, explained that they must run a generator every time they have customers, significantly increasing their operating costs. She also mentioned that they have not received any explanations regarding the ongoing power instability in the town.

Recently, while in Kasese, Paul Mwesigwa, the Managing Director of UEDCL, reiterated the company’s commitment to making electricity available and reliable for all Ugandans. Some outages are being attributed to ongoing infrastructure developments.

Meanwhile, security officials in Bundibugyo District have urged the organizers of the planned demonstration to obtain clearance from the Inspector General of Police to ensure adequate security.

About Post Author