Over 1000 Households to benefit from JICA, Ministry of Water’s SUNReC Project

The Ministry of Water and Environment, in partnership with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is implementing a five-year initiative titled “Sustainable Natural Resources Management and Enhanced Refugee-Host Coexistence Project in the West Nile Subregion (SUNReC).” The project officially kicked off in January 2025.

SUNReC aims to promote sustainable land and forest management through agroforestry using a farmer-field school approach, targeting at least 1,000 households. It also seeks to demonstrate landscape restoration through natural regeneration, disseminate environmental conservation messages, strengthen District Forestry Services, and support Shea tree conservation by enhancing Shea value chains.

While the project spans all 12 districts in the West Nile subregion, five districts—Moyo, Pakwach, Yumbe, Terego, and Arua—have been prioritized based on findings from a baseline survey conducted between 2nd and 15th March 2025.

To guide the project’s implementation, today a Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) meeting led by the Director DEA Mr. David Okurut who represented the Permanent Secretary of MWE has been held to review and approve the selected pilot districts and provide strategic direction for the project. This meeting that took place at Fairway Hotel- Kampala was also attended by the Commissioner FSSD, Madam Adata Margaret, Mr. Issa Katwesige the NPC / Assistant Commissioner, FSSD, Mr Bob Kazungu – Assistant commissioner for Forestry, Assessment & Monitoring, Mr. Hideshi Yamashita- Senior Representative, JICA Uganda Office, Mr. Yasuo Ohno- Chief Advisor SUNRec and Mr. Igulot Patrick Project Manager, SUNRec.

The official launch of the SUNReC Project is scheduled for 15th April 2025 in Arua City, following an inception meeting with key stakeholders, including representatives from District Local Governments (DLGs), the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), and the National Forestry Authority (NFA).

The other participants of today’s meeting were; MWE FSSD staff, NFA, MoFPED, OPM, MAAIF and JICA staff.

