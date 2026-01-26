Over 149 Participants Equipped at USEA Uganda’s 2026 Vision Board and Goal-Setting Event

Group photo of participants at the U.S. Exchange Alumni Network Uganda (USEA)'s 2026 Vision Board and Goal Setting event at The American Center

On Saturday, Jan. 24, U.S. Exchange Alumni Network Uganda (USEA) held their 2026 Vision Board and Goal Setting Session, training for all their members at the American Center in Kampala. The session featured Guest Speaker Diana K. Ninsima, Country Director of BNI Uganda, and was facilitated by MWF Alumna Mago Hasfa. It was hosted by Joel Basoga, President of Fulbright.

The workshop provided participants with actionable strategies to clarify their personal and professional aspirations. Attendees learned to create compelling vision boards, a tool proven to enhance focus and motivation by providing a constant visual reminder of one’s objectives.

“The session introduced a structured approach that connects personal values, life priorities, daily habits, and support systems. Participants began by identifying three to five non-negotiable core values, which became the foundation of their vision board and the filter through which all goals were set. Diana led them through the eight spheres of a whole life, faith, family, finances, fitness, field, fun, friends, and future self-ensuring that growth is balanced and aligned rather than one-dimensional.

A key concept in the talk was the idea of “glass balls,” the areas of life that cannot be dropped without lasting damage, which participants learnt to clearly identify and intentionally protect. The session emphasized that vision alone is not enough; daily habits, systems, and support are what turn intention into reality. Diana highlighted the importance of routines, financial automation, delegation, accountability, and spiritual grounding as the infrastructure that sustains success over time.

“Motivation may start the journey, but systems keep it going, and a well-designed life requires both clarity and commitment. Intentional action today shapes the life we wish we had started a year from now,” said Diana K. Ninsima, in her remarks.

“The Dream Triangle teaches that dreams are only sustainable when vision, action, and discipline work together. Without clarity, dreams remain vague; without action, they never move; and without discipline, they collapse under pressure. When all three sides are aligned, intention becomes structure, effort becomes consistent, and dreams shift from imagination to lived reality,” said Mago Hasfa, one of the facilitators of the day.

The event underscored the network’s commitment to fostering continuous growth, collaboration, and long-term achievement among Uganda’s exchange program alumni.

Speaking on behalf of USEA, Owomugisha Blessing Immaculate, President of USEA, emphasized the strategic importance of vision casting and goal setting, especially as a year begins. “Vision board and goal setting are most powerful when they reflect the individual, not a template borrowed from someone else’s life. Blessing emphasizes that clarity begins with self-awareness understanding personal values, season of life, strengths, and responsibilities. When goals are shaped by comparison or external expectations, they often create pressure, frustration, and burnout. A personalized vision allows individuals to define success on their own terms and ensures that every goal is relevant, realistic, and aligned with what truly matters to them.

By encouraging participants to design visions that honour their unique journeys, Blessing highlights the importance of alignment over imitation. Effective goal setting connects vision to daily habits, systems, and accountability that fit one’s lifestyle and capacity. When a vision is authentic, progress becomes sustainable, motivation is more consistent, and fulfilment is deeper. The result is not just achievement, but growth that feels purposeful, balanced, and lasting.

“Today, we chose intention over confusion. Vision board planning is a good start, and USEA has organized quarterly review sessions throughout 2026,” stated Owomugisha Blessing Immaculate, President of USEA.

USEA brings together professionals who leverage skills and experiences gained in the United States to drive positive change across key sectors in Uganda, including leadership and governance, entrepreneurship, education, health, media, and civil society.

