Over 200 Business Development Service providers to get Support Training for the Entrepreneurship ecosystem in Uganda

Kampala, Uganda: On 16th– 17th November 2023, the African Management Institute in partnership with Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU) and Mastercard Foundation launched training for 200 Business Development Service (BDS) providers, supporting them to increase their capacity to serve MSMEs. One of the transformative interventions in this project is addressing the challenges of poor quality of Business Development Services (BDS) and the high price demanded for those services by promoting the development of quality standards for BDS, their adoption by providers as well as training the providers to address their current challenges.

To support the development of these standards, African Management Institute (AMI) was engaged to provide practical and accessible learning and development solutions to African businesses and professionals working. The standards were also set with the technical working group which is composed of key industry experts, key Government officials and representatives from the entrepreneurship support organisations. The two standards were developed and submitted to Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) for approval and gazette.

In efforts to implement the developed standards, the three collaborating entities officially launched a sensitization campaign and recruitment for the training on September 4th, 2023. In this first phase of the campaign; organizations, entrepreneurs, and business professionals were equipped with information on Uganda’s newly formulated business development support standards, along with tools, mentorship, and resources essential for fostering sustainable business growth.

In addition, through a combination of mentorship, workshops, and strategic resources, participants have got the opportunity to: Gain insights on business development standards, Acquire practical strategies to navigate business challenges and seize opportunities, establish meaningful connections within the business community and; Access a suite of resources, including training and practical online tools.

Interested participants can log in to https://www.psfuganda.org/psfuopportunities/bds-program.html and learn more about the business development standards.

The African Management Institute (AMI) is a social enterprise that provides practical and accessible learning and development solutions to African businesses and professionals. AMI aims to equip individuals with the skills, knowledge, and tools they need to succeed in the workplace and contribute to economic growth and development across Africa.

The Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU) is a non-profit organisation that serves as a representative body for the private sector in Uganda. Established in 1995, PSFU’s primary aim is to promote and advocate for the interests of the private sector, foster a conducive business environment, and contribute to economic growth and development in the country.

