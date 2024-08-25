Overcoming Adversity: My dream is to become a Doctor of Philosophy in Mathematics by the age of 37 – Onesmas

I am a highly motivated individual, Onesmas Tumwekwatse , a seasoned and trained youth educator from Bushenyi district, with an unwavering passion for empowering young minds.

My journey to becoming a teacher has been a true testament to my unrelenting perseverance. Born to peasant parents, Banjunaki and Kemitarizo, our financial struggles were a constant companion throughout my educational odyssey.

I commenced my secondary education at Ruyonza School in Bushenyi, but formidable financial constraints necessitated a change of schools in search of relief. I subsequently transferred to St. Mary’s Simbya in Bundibugyo district for Senior Two, then to Vine High School in Bushenyi for Senior Three and Four. I then returned to Ruyonza School for Senior Five, before ultimately completing my A’level education at Martin Luther King College in Kampala for Senior Six.

The financial struggles were indeed formidable – I had to survive without pocket money, relying solely on school provisions for sustenance. I recall days of traversing long distances to and from school, merely to conserve transport costs.

Upon completing my A’level education, I pursued my BSc in Education (Mathematics and Economics) at KIU. Those were indeed challenging times – I survived on a meager diet of fried cassava and chai mukaru for months. I had to depend on friends for accommodation and often went without meals.

But the struggles didn’t end there. I later earned a Postgraduate Diploma in Project Planning and Management from Kabale University, and then embarked on a Master of Science in Mathematics at Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST).

The feat was even more remarkable considering I was earning only sh200,000 per month, with 50% of my tuition paid by an individual. I had to strike a delicate balance between work and studies, often going without lunch and relying on tea and mandazi for breakfast.

Today, I’m applying for a PhD in Mathematics at MUST, despite still working in private institutions earning sh300,000. My ultimate dream is to become a Doctor of Philosophy in Mathematics by the age of 37.

As I reflect on my journey, I extend my deepest gratitude to my parents, who sacrificially invested in my education; my loving wife, who has been my rock; my brothers and sister, who have been my pillars of support; and my friends, who have been my constant source of encouragement.

I also appreciate the foundational education I received at Kiyaga Primary School, Ruyonza School, St. Mary’s Simbya, Vine High School, and Martin Luther King College.

Furthermore, I am indebted to Kabale University, KIU, and MUST for shaping my academic and professional pursuits. I acknowledge the government’s efforts in promoting education and creating opportunities for citizens. I am excited to explore new opportunities that will enable me to make a lasting impact in my community and beyond.

Contact.

Tel: +256759475304

About Post Author