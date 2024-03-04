Oyite Ojok’s granddaughter eyes Eastern Youth MP seat

A granddaughter of the late major general David Oyite Ojok, a Uganda National Liberation Army (UNLA) chief of staff during the 2nd presidency of Dr Apollo Milton Obote, has set eyes on the Youth MP seat for the Eastern region come 2026.

Shakila Among who represents the youth of Lira at Lira city council is the daughter of Linda Agnes Auma, the Woman Member of Parliament for Lira District who is a biological daughter of Oyite Ojok.

He died in 1983, in a helicopter crash, together with nine other army officers while supervising operations against the National Resistance Army (NRA).

Now his granddaughter Shakila, who also doubles as Deputy Speaker, Lira city wants to replace NRM’s Phiona Nyamutooro.

She was crowned Miss Lira in 2017.

Having been the Face of Lango Cultural Heritage, she was in 2020 crowned Miss Tourism Northern Region, a position she holds till today. She is also the Chief Executive Officer-CEO of Miss Lango Beauty Pageant.

She studied law from KIU and has previously worked on radio.

We are told Shakila, whose financiers, backers, bonkmates we shall be revealing subsequently, will run on NRM ticket but all options are on table including running as an independent incase things go south.

She is also likely to tussle it out with among others a sexy babe who sits on the executive committee of the National Youth Council.

This babe has previously been accused of ‘crashing’ top politicians’ marriages.

The babe appears well connected going by people she poses in pictures with including a President in the region.

We are told her targets include ministers, Members of Parliament, sportsmen, businessmen and several senior government officials.

One of them is a minister from eastern Uganda. He has two wives-at least publicly-and one hails from Kazo district, western Uganda.

We have been, however, told she is threatening to crush his marriage(s). The minister reportedly sees her behind wives’ backs and they are not happy.

We are told the same babe has also been linked to a certain Mp well known in sports circles. This Mp is married to a powerful woman in this country on top of other women being a muslim. We have been however told that the powerful woman of this Mp recently summoned the Youth Council babe and read to her a riot act.

She has also been previously linked to a top official at the Confederation of African Football (CAF). Others include two Mps from central Buganda—one is not yet married and another married recently. Another Mp hails from western Uganda.

GOT A HOT STORY? CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP-0777959024 or Email: Redpeppertips@gmail.com. With as much evidence as possible. Source protection/confidentiality is our NO.1 priority.

About Post Author