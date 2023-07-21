P.2 AGONY! Minister Ogwang’s marriage on the rocks

Advertisements

The Minister of State for Sports Peter Ogwang is caught up between a rock and a hard place trying to protect his marriage with his second wife Sarah Atamba, a milk vendor turned journalist sort of.

The minister who was also the elected Member of Parliament for Usuk County in Katakwi District in the 10th Parliament utilized the post Covid-19 era resourcefully by getting a brand new ‘Mugole’ from Kiruhura District.

In the company of the Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa (best man), the energetic minister secretly stormed Keith Binanukye’s home and was officially and conditionally given a juicy lady to live with as a wife. It is not clear whether Binanukye and her daughter were aware that the minister was a married man but they freely entered a mutual understanding.

He was told by Banyankore elders that attended the function to handle their daughter with too much care to which he promised while on his bent knees. However, the lady from the land of honey and milk is finding marriage not a bed of roses.

Incidentally the heat is not coming from Ogwang’s first wife, Vickie Ateruna but Sarah’s best friend. According to Sarah’s pals, she is not happy at all with the closeness between her hubby and Patricia Abaho. Patricia is a family friend and actually the inner person who linked the Minister to Sarah.

However, after her successful introduction in Kiruhura, Sarah started getting uncomfortable with Patricia both at their home and in other public places. She notified her hubby about her feelings towards her best friend but Ogwang denied having anything secretive between him and Patricia.

Patricia rents a posh apartment in Naalya. Despite various warnings, the lady has now given an ultimatum to the Minister saying if it persists, she will involve the elders.

Ogwang is officially married to Ateruna with whom they have children. Ateruna hails from Tororo and stays in Kiwatule whenever she is in Kampala. It is not clear why he officially decided to add another human being on her but the Minister is officially in PRIMARY TWO (P.2).

Before this second marriage, the Minister went through many incidents including producing children and leaving them in the hands of their mothers warranting police and FIDA for intervention.

In the previous years the then Youth MP was accused by a Kireka based lady Lucy Amangat of fathering her son and ignoring them.

When Ogwang reportedly became merciless and stopped picking her calls, she demanded that they go for a DNA test to establish the exact father of the baby boy (Israel Zion Ogwang who was born in August 2013.

When Amangat got stuck with a sick child, she decided to report the matter to the Child and Family Protection Unit at Kireka Police Station but was not helped.

She later took the matter to FIDA, a women’s advocacy group, and registered a case under file reference number FU/F/716/2014.

FIDA wrote to the legislator, cautioning him to either take care of the child or face court action. At first when the legislator was summoned to FIDA Uganda offices, he kept giving excuses of too much work.

She later went to Naguru Police Station and the legislator was summoned and tasked to pay Shs200,000 per month which he defaulted after a few months pushing Amangat to seek legal redress at Nakawa family court and MP Ogwang was ordered to provide the basic needs for the boy and mother. Ogwang is said to have met Lucy in the premises of parliament where she was working as an office attendant before she attained a new position as a research assistant.

The two adventurous youth met during the inter-parliamentary union assembly (IPU) at the commonwealth Speke resort hotel, Munyonyo. And by then Lucy did not know that Ogwang was actually honorable until late in the relationship when Ogwang proposed to marry her.

Amangat was fighting hard to win the MP’s heart in vain since she had received rumours that the MP was preparing to marry a mother of her other child Ateluna.

OGWANG’S FACT FILE

He was born in Katakwi District on 15 December 1983. He attended Moruapesur Primary School. He studied at Soroti Secondary School, for his O-Level studies, obtaining a Uganda Certificate of Education from there. He transferred to Tororo Progressive Academy, where he completed his A-Level education, graduating with a Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education, in 2001.

He holds a Certificate and a Diploma in Social Work and Social Administration, both awarded by Makerere Institute for Social Development (affiliated with Makerere University Business School). As of February 2020, he was pursuing a degree of Bachelor of Social Work and Social Administration from Victoria University Uganda.

From 2007 until 2010, Ogwang was employed as an Assistant Private Secretary to the President of Uganda at State House. In 2011, he successfully contested for the Eastern Uganda Youth Parliamentary seat, on the ruling National Resistance Movement political party ticket. He won and represented the youth in the 9th Parliament (2011-2016). In 2016, he was elected MP for Usuk County and is the incumbent MP.

In a cabinet reshuffle, on 14 December 2019, Peter Ogwang was named to the cabinet. After parliamentary approval, he swore in as State Minister for Information, Communication, ICT and National Guidance, on 13 January 2020.

He is a staunch NRM supporter and is said to be very close to President Museveni since 2005. He is also close to the president’s political advisers, Moses Byaruhanga and Amelia Kyambadde. Before joining parliament, Ogwang was a youth councilor for Soroti district.

His sister, Racheal Adyango was the Kumi RDC. In order to reward Ogwang for the good job done in the Teso region, Museveni appointed his Personal Assistant (PA) at parliament, one Komaketch as an RDC. Ogwang’s father, who died of poison, hailed from Katakwi and his mum from Amuria. He grew up in Soroti where his mum was a secretary in the local government. His dream of joining Makerere law school has not yet become a reality.

