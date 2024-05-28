P.4 Kid pens letter thanking M7 for giving Dad RDC job

For the second time in a space of one year, Leaticia Mubiru Namulondo, a P.4 kid has once again surprised the country this time by penning down another emotional letter to H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, first by appreciating and thanking him for appointing her father, George Mubiru, Assistant RCC Jinja City.

“I thank you for giving my father a job as assistant Resident City commissioner Jinja. I’m very happy because he loves you a lot,” Leaticia thanked Museveni.

The seemingly cunning girl couldn’t hide her happiness about how her father will stop traveling on a boda. “He is going to stop on boda boda. You’re a good man and I love you,” She expressed her excitement and love to the president.

STEP DOWN FOR MK

To the amusement of everyone is the courage Namulondo used to tell Museveni that much as she has his love, she loves General Muhoozi Kainerugaba more and therefore pleaded with him to leave the most prestigious seat for the latter. In the letter seen by this publication, Leaticia cannot hide her immense love for Muhoozi and how she admires him. “I love General Muhoozi so much. Leave him to be our president.”

She concluded by promising to submit her request of Muhoozi becoming the president to Museveni when the chance to meet him arises.

“When I get a chance to meet him, I will tell him to bring me to you and request you to let MK become our president,” the courageous girl concluded.

According to the letter, Leaticia Mubiru Namulondo is a primary four pupil studying from Buckley High School in Iganga district. It should be remembered that it’s for the second time, through writing, that she has expressed her much love for General Muhoozi, now the CDF, to become the next president of Uganda.

We are making tireless efforts to reach out to her father whom the president rewarded with appointment as assistant RCC. This publication will profile his biography.

