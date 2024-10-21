PACK & GO! Bulambuli residents reject M7 RDC Bayole

By our reporter

A section of Bulambuli leaders and residents want the Resident District Commissioner Stanley Bayole transferred.

They residents accuse Bayole of siding with some politicians, clashing with others and on top of threatening to arrest those he doesn’t agree with.

They also accuse him of conniving with land grabbers in the district.

Bayole is the father of Inebantu, Jovia Mutesi, which makes him the father in-law of Kyabazinga of Busoga Kingdom.

In a petition dated October 7, 2024 to President Museveni through the Minister for Presidency (who is the political supervisor of RDCs), the residents also accuse Bayole of allegedly soliciting money from head teachers of both primary and secondary schools in the District on every release and those who don’t give him are arrested.

Bayole is further pinned on wanting to occupy offices of the Town Council forcefully contrary to the government policy on assets; move residents say shows his lack of knowledge on how assets are shared between the district and town councils.

“In the pretence of performing the role of RDC as stipulated in section 71(1d) of the Local Governments Act CAP 243 as amended, he instead intimidates technical staff and demands for money,” the petition signed by 120 residents adds.

Kyabazinga’s father in-law is also accused of damaging the image of his daughter’s husband by reportedly going around bragging that nothing can happen to him since he is the father in law to Kyabazinga.

That he also reportedly tells whoever cares to listen on how he is personally known to Presidency Minister Milly Babalanda, a fellow Musoga and paternal Auntie and as well demanding to be called the JAJA by every tribe.

Bulambuli residents are also unhappy with RDC Bayole for disrespecting their culture by reportedly forcing Bamasaba to play Busoga Anthem on Masaabaland.

There are also sexual allegations leveled against him.

Other allegations include influence peddling, encroaching on fuel meant for roads rehabilitation in cohorts with the District Engineer and as well pocketing sh10m for Emyooga, sh24m of Youth Livelihood Program LP recoveries (of Buginyanya) and sh3.5m DPAC funds.

“We are ready to produce proof in case you need it but as NRM cadres we felt it prudent to seek your intervention to take him away in peace for the good of our NRM party and the Kingdom of Busoga as well. As NRM cadres, we are not ready to lose our support due to one person in the name of RDC Bayole Stanley. His continued stay in the district is most likely to spark fire,” the petition signed by 120 residents concludes.

BAYOLE FIRES BACK

Bayole has denied all the accusations leveled against him when he was contacted by this publication.

He said he is busy serving the residents and hastened to add that the apparent ‘noise’ is being fanned by a section of politicians who are not happy with his successes so far.

He vowed not to be cowed by haters insisting that his war against the corrupt and lazy government workers in the District has just started.

He also shared with this publication a letter written by Mwanga Stephen, the Vice chairman NRM Bulambuli district

The letter dated October 17, 2024 was addressed to the Minister for Presidency titled ‘Response to Concerns Raised Regarding RDC Bayole Stanley RDC’ in the wake of the residents October 7 petition.

“I have taken note of the concerns raised in the letter about RDC Bayole Stanley.However, I would like to extend my confidence in his character and professionalism. It is important that we carefully consider the facts before forming conclusions, especially when dealing with serious allegations such as these,” Mwanga wrote.

He also wonders how the letter with signatures of a few residents consisting of greater Muyembe which has only four sub-counties (Bwikhonge, Muyembe, Bumufuni and Bunambutye) can truly be taken to represent the views of 26 sub-counties comprising of Bulambuli District.

“Therefore, the letter is biased and spearheaded with a group consisting of people with self-interests and with the aim of character assassination. The efforts of the RDC Mr. Stanley Bayole fighting corruption has been attached as Annex Al to this letter and a list of members from other sub-counties attached as Annex A2.”

From personal experience working with Bayole, Mwanga confirms that he has always found the former to be a dedicated public servant who is committed to the well-being and development of Bulambuli District.

“As public servants, it is our duty to uphold fairness and integrity in all that we do. Bayole Stanley has demonstrated these qualities and has worked hard to ensure the smooth functioning of his office. The accusations made against him, while serious, do not align with the conduct I have witnessed, nor do they reflect the reputation he has built over time.

“I urge us all to allow for proper processes to take their course, ensuring that any claims are thoroughly investigated in an impartial manner. It is crucial that we maintain unity and trust among ourselves as we continue working towards the greater good of Bulambuli District.”

The NRM vice chairman’s views about RDC Bayole are shared by Godfrey Bwayo, who calls himself a key opinion leader in the Elgon Zone.

Bwayo is of the view that RDC Bayole faces conflicts with local leaders who lack knowledge of the issues.

He says Bayole’s crime is demanding accountability from leaders and contractors who in turn resort to fighting him.

He cites examples of Ideal Merchants and Property Holdings Limited, owned by Elgon North County MP Gerald Nangoli’s brother, Wilber, which was contracted to construct Bulaago Health centre III in Elgon County.

The contractor was reportedly paid 100% i.e. 400,000,000/= (Four Hundred Million Shillings) for the work but since then he has not completed the work so far three (3) years now.

The offices of the Resident District Commissioner and the District Engineer have contacted him on several occasions to come and finish up the work but he instead abandoned the site.

RDC Bayole has now asked State House’s Anti-Corruption Unit to intervene.

The other example that has caused a storm involves Dr. Mulongo, the former head of Muyembe Health Centre IV, accused of mismanaging 70 million shillings meant for a pit latrine project, and instead of delivering a functional facility, presented a structure without a hole as accountability.

RDC Bayole is reportedly being fought for demanding accountability.

Bwayo says this disturbing trend has become increasingly prevalent in Bulambuli, with local leaders opposing accountability measures, not due to genuine concerns, but because they are part of the malaise.

And this prompted the RDC to require specific performance from them that has since not gone well.

“Going forward, considering Wilber’s and Dr. Mulongo’s alleged involvement in corrupt practices, it’s reasonable to question their credibility in mobilizing masses let alone speaking out against the person of RDC. The accusations against them and their backers suggest a lack of transparency and accountability, which are essential values for a public figure.In contrast, the RDC’s efforts to promote accountability and transparency in the district should be commended.”

Rather than seeking the RDC’s replacement through memos and letters, leaders should adhere to the Leadership Code Act (2002) and allow the RDC to execute his duties without interference to ensure effective governance and implementation of national policies, Bwayo concludes.

Political observers this publication talked to are however advising Bayole to eat a humble pie and allow to be transferred to another district since he has been rejected by area leaders and residents.

Watch this space for more updates on this saga.

DEAR READER,

CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP:0777959024 OR EMAIL: redpeppertips@gmail. com WITH AS MUCH EVIDENCE AS POSSIBLE IF YOU HAVE A HOT STORY YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH.

FRAUD IN BANKS, THIEVING GOVT OFFICIALS, INTERNAL AUDIT REPORTS EXPOSES, IMPUNITY & CORRUPTION (in MDAs, NGOs, Private sector), FIGHTS IN OFFICES, JOB WARS/ WITCH HUNT, URA TAX FRAUD/NON-COMPLIANCE, CHEATING MONEY LENDERS, BETTING FIRMS, LABOUR EXPORT COMPANIES, CHEATERS, DIVORCE FILES, S3X NETWORKS, S3X FOR MARKS, HARASSMENT OF ALL NATURE AT OFFICE BY BOSSES, CHILD NEGLECT, WETLAND OCCUPATION, ENVIRONMENTAL DEGRADATION, VIDEOS, S3X SCANDALS IN CHURCHES, BUSINESS WRANGLES, SUBSTANDARD PRODUCTS, GOLD SCAMS, NSSF REMITTANCES NON COMPLIANCE, LAND ISSUES, POLITICAL WRANGLES…ETC.

SOURCE PROTECTION/CONFIDENTIALITY IS OUR NO.1 PRIORITY.

About Post Author