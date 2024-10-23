‘PALACE’ IN CHAOS! Ankore’s Self-Proclaimed King Rubambansi, Family Land Dispute Takes New Twist

Umar Asiimwe Rubambansi during his time at Itaaba palace when he was enthroned

A fresh war has erupted between the self-proclaimed king of Ankore Umar Asiimwe Rubambansi Ntare VI, siblings and Father Idris Kawesi in Itaaba Cultural site, Bwigira LC1, Kyabanyoro, Rwakishakizi, Nyakayojo, Mbarara City.

The land dispute in this family has existed for a long time following the disagreements and conflicts over Obugabe for Ankore among the family members and the Government of Uganda.

Rubambansi has been at the forefront for claiming the kingship of Ankore Kingdom before the High Court of Mbarara ruled him out sometime ago on top of several engagements with various GoU officials.

During the struggle to restore the “Obugabe for Ankore” by Umar Rubambansi, his family members led by his Father Idris turned against him, disowned and chased him away after conflicting over land related issues at Itaaba cultural centre.

It is alleged that siblings Ali Kakongi, Salim Tugume, Asumin Nabakoza connived with father Idris to fight Rubamabansi out of Itaaba so that they can illegally occupy and own the land which he had bought around for cultural and cultivation purposes.

It all started after allegations that during the struggle, the self-proclaimed King of Ankore, Rubambansi sneaked into State House with some members of his cabinet and picked some money from the President which they did not share with the family members, something that resulted in conflicts among themselves.

Recently, a team led by Umar Rubambansi who were escorted by police stormed Itaaba formerly the cultural site and insisted on entering with an extension to arrest the occupants of that place who are staying there illegally.

However, on reaching, the team was restricted and blocked from entering the gate. One of Rubambansi’s young brothers, Salim Tugume, resisted and ordered his Askar not to allow any person to enter.

He further came across and directed Rubambansi and the police who were waiting outside the compound fence to go back until the father (Idris) was present. The two brothers exchanged words in the process over Itaaba cultural site land. Rubambansi and the team later fled the place peacefully.

According to Rubambansi, his brothers and the father have attempted three times to assault him, including destroying his properties. His house at Itaaba was unroofed, the shrines and other cultural properties were also destroyed by the same people.

Rubambansi has also mentioned that he has engaged the police of Mbarara Central Police Station and the Rwizi Regional Police Station and files have been sanctioned against his father and the siblings.

While addressing journalists, Rubambansi revealed that as a family they shifted from Busongora and when they reached Bwigira in Nyakayojo, he bought the land at Itaaba cultural site and other portions of Land around that village.

However, the unfortunate thing is that his family members are fighting him away from his own land.

He also noted that he can no longer perform his rituals from Itaaba cultural site like he used to because he can’t access that area.

“My family and I started when we were united and each of us would buy his own land as I was still struggling to claim the kingship (Obugabe). I had bought a number of lands around more than any of them, including my father.

“But when I got arrested in the process of fighting for the Obugabe of Ankore, my family members started grabbing my lands that I had bought, moreover they had their own lands but I wonder why they claim the lands that I bought with my own money.

“These people were misled by one Max Muhumuza who allegedly misinformed them that I got money from the President and chewed it alone. This is where they started harassing me to the extent of chasing me from Itaaba where I had a cultural site.

“I want to tell the public that I have never got any single coin from the President. My focus was about the restoration of Obugambe for Ankore Kingdom,” said Rubambansi.

He added: “Some people started mixing politics with the Ankore Kingdom issues. These people distanced from me on allegations that I collaborated with the Government. They have destroyed my properties, but I will not agree with them because they are criminals, we shall let the law take its cause.

“All the files against my brothers and my father are sanctioned and we must arrest them. I want them to flee my 7 pieces of land which I bought myself. And I also want to assure the public that I still have my support from the people (the Banyankore) and I still claim for the Obugabe because I have a reason to.”

