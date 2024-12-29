PALACE WARS ! Secrets why Umukuuka knifed PM Walimbwa

The Cultural Head of Inzu Ya Masaba, Umukuuka Mike Jude Mudoma, has sacked his Prime Minister, Ambassador Charles Walimbwa Peke, and replaced him with Paulo Mwambu in a recent cabinet reshuffle. This was revealed by Steven Masiga, the spokesperson of Inzu Ya Masaba, during a media briefing on Saturday at the Inzu Ya Masaba headquarters in Malukhu, Mbale City.

According to Masiga, the reshuffle was conducted by Mike Mudoma, the Umukuka of Inzu Ya Masaba, as mandated by the constitution, based on the performance of those in office.

However, sources say the sacking follows some shady deals involving money and the sharing was not equal. There are also whispers of accountability issues for over sh500m.

Other sources point at power struggles and the PM had appeared a threat to the Umukuka and the former’s wings had to be clipped earlier.

Walimbwa criticized how the reshuffle was conducted. He revealed that he had never received a formal appointment letter when he assumed office last year and that his name had not been taken to the Cultural Council for approval.

Walimbwa,68, is a former LCV chairman for both Manafwa and Mbale districts respectively. He is also the NRM chairman Manafwa and his last official deployment was Uganda’s ambassador to India. He holds a diploma in diplomacy obtained from India.

Others who were dropped in the reshuffle include Ahamada Washaki, who served as Special Envoy for Peace and Reconciliation, and Difasi Wabuya, the Minister of Land and Assets, among others.

Masiga also announced the appointment of new ministers. Davidson Wadada was appointed Special Envoy for Funding Mobilization and Development Programs, Andrew Masaba as Minister for Finance and Economic Development, and Nelson Muduwa as Minister for Youth, among others.

Masiga urged those who were removed from their positions to accept the change, emphasizing that reshuffles are a normal part of governance. He said that even those no longer in the office can continue to serve the Bamasaba community in other capacities.

Attempts to reach Walimbwa for a comment on his dismissal were unsuccessful, as he did not respond to calls. Walimbwa was appointed Prime Minister of Inzu Ya Masaba in 2023 following the gazetting of the current Umukuka, Mike Mudoma.

DEAR READER,

CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP:0777959024 OR EMAIL: redpeppertips@gmail. com WITH AS MUCH EVIDENCE AS POSSIBLE IF YOU HAVE A HOT STORY YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH…SOURCE PROTECTION/CONFIDENTIALITY IS OUR NO.1 PRIORITY.

About Post Author