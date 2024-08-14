Panic as M7 moves to shuffle, knife PSs: Parliament Clerk Adolf first on the list

Speaker of Parliament Anita Among and her deputy Thomas Tayebwa (C) and the clerk of Parliament Adolf Mwesigye (L) share a light moment

President Museveni is set to release a new list of the accounting officers or Permanent Secretaries in government Ministries and Departments any time from now.

Sources say the President has received intelligence reports on each accounting officer and some are not palatable.

He will rely on these reports and as well appraisal findings from public service to reshuffle, retain, retire and sack some.

There is even a possibility of some going to jail.

We are told the impending reshuffle is one of Gen.Museveni’s moves to restore public confidence in his renewed war against corruption and abuse of public resources.

Among those likely to be affected by the reshuffle is the Clerk to Parliament, Adolf Mwesige.

According to sources, a preliminary report indicates that a lot of questionable transactions and money appropriations have been taking place in parliament reportedly under the watch of Adolf. Knowingly or unknowingly, he has been reportedly sanctioning them without raising any red flag and the appointing authority is not pleased.

This week’s High Court ruling which ordered disciplinary action against Adolf over allocation of Shs1.7bn service reward to Former Leader of Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga and three backbench commissioners may be the former’s final, according to watchers.

The order was contained in a court ruling dated August 12, delivered by Justice Douglas Karekona Singiza of the High Court.

In the ruling, Singiza held that the contested service award was legal because it had been approved by Parliament and included in the executive budget.

However, he ordered the Secretary to Treasury, Ramathan Ggoobi to take disciplinary action against the Clerk to Parliament for his role in the decision-making and the implementation process of the disputed service awards, warning that such allocations can lead to depletion of the country’s national coffers.

“Newspaper articles and social media posts in this country are awash with reports of allegations of government agencies and politicians awarding themselves prizes in the form of money. This is common in government agencies and entities whose staff are already highly paid. If this practice continues unchecked, there is a likelihood that our nation’s coffers may be depleted.”

Mwesige got this job after losing the Bunyangabu County MP seat in 2021. He had to first write to the President seeking to be deployed as Chairman Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) which had been vacant since the death of Med Kaggwa years earlier.

Being just 55, Mwesige considered himself still young enough to continue serving and holding public office. He was also more than qualified, having first enrolled to become an advocate of the High Court in 1994 (two years after graduating with LLB from the prestigious Makerere Law School). Social media users ridiculed him for his letter but Mwesige, renowned for taking no prisoners, owned up saying he hadn’t done anything wrong.

Gen Museveni duly received the letter but he had other thoughts. With the UHRC job eventually going to Mariam Wangadya, Mwesige was appointed new Clerk to Parliament replacing Jane Kibirige. The Mwesige posting came as a surprise to many people including political pundits who felt that, having been MP for 25 years and Minister for 18 years, the politician from Bunyangabu was way too senior to be made Clerk to Parliament.

For the Trade Ministry, PS Geraldine Ssali is already in jail.

Sources further tell us that PSs at the Ministries of Local Government, OPM, ICT, Foreign Affairs, Agriculture, Judiciary, Internal Affairs, Tourism, Energy, Defence, Water, Lands, Works and Gender are likely to be affected as we shall reveal in our subsequent publication.

President Museveni last shuffled PSs in 2021 and seven senior permanent secretaries were not spared.

These included Jane Kibirige (Clerk to Parliament), Christine Guwatudde Kintu (Office of the Prime Minister), Pius Wakabi (Agriculture), Amb Patrick Mugoya (Foreign Affairs), Kivumbi Lutaaya (Vice President’s office), Benon Mutambi (Internal Affairs), and David Obong (Technology and Innovation).

Whereas Museveni said he had retired them in ‘public interest’, sources say, he just preferred to use a soft term, but in reality, he knifed them.

DEAR READER, CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP:0777959024 OR EMAIL: redpeppertips@gmail.com WITH AS MUCH EVIDENCE AS POSSIBLE IF YOU HAVE A HOT STORY YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH…

FRAUD IN BANKS, BETTING FIRMS, CHEATERS, DIVORCE FILES, S3X NETWORKS, S3X FOR MARKS, HARASSMENT OF ALL NATURE AT OFFICE BY YOUR BOSS, CHILD NEGLECT, WETLAND OCCUPATION, ENVIRONMENTAL DEGRADATION, VIDEOS, IMPUNITY or CORRUPTION (in government agencies/ MDA’s, NGOs, Ministries, Private sector), FIGHTS IN OFFICES, JOB WARS/ WITCH HUNT, URA TAX FRAUD/NON-COMPLIANCE, CHEATING MONEY LENDERS, BUSINESS WRANGLES, SUBSTANDARD PRODUCTS, GOLD SCAMS, NSSF REMITTANCES NON COMPLIANCE, LAND ISSUES, INTERNAL AUDIT REPORTS EXPOSES, POLITICAL WRANGLES…ETAL.

SOURCE PROTECTION/CONFIDENTIALITY IS OUR NO.1 PRIORITY.

About Post Author