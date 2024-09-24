Panic grips Mbarara District bosses over sh1bn road funds audit

Amos Tayebwa

Mbarara

Reports have allegedly been made by the local leaders and citizens against some District Leaders and officials from Mbarara over misuse of sh 1billion from the central Government that was meant for road maintenance in the district.

A few days ago, a section of councilors protested and boycotted a council meeting accusing the District Executive Committee and the office of the CAO and the Engineering department on issues related to corruption and accountability of the road funds.

As a significant effort to enhance road infrastructure across the nation, the government was instructed by the parliament of Uganda to allocate extra road funds to a tune of sh 1bn to each district. The guidelines clearly stipulated that the money was strictly for utilization on road maintenance.

However, for the case of Mbarara District, it is alleged that the one billion has been utilized haphazardly.

During a recent council meeting that was held at Kamukuzi District Headquarters, there was finger-pointing between the Councilors and the top District leadership over the 13km Bwizibwera-Mabira-Kitokye road.

Before, a group of about 12 councilors walked out of the Council meeting, they sparked on the District bosses seeking an explanation and accountability on the utilization of 1b. Among the Leaders who are accused include, the District Chairman Didas Twesigye Tabaro who doubles as secretary for works, the chairman for Works committee, the CAO, office of the Engineering and other officials who are held accountable.

Moses Kabireho, a district Councilor representing Bwizibwera-Rutooma Town Council who led the protest of Councilors walking out of the council meeting revealed that they walked out of the council meeting over conflict of interest and conflict of value for money in their council on the report of sector committee for works.

“When you go on the ground you can’t find that one billion. If you audit properly you can find that the value for money that is on ground is equivalent to sh500m not 1bn, meaning that the other 500m perhaps was swindled. I am of the view that if the district technical persons, the Chairperson and the Speaker cannot come and intervene and explain about that money we shall move a motion and we shall have to write a petition the IGG, to any agency that handles corruption within the country in ensuring that we have value for government funds,” said Kabireho, Councilor.

“I am giving an example of Bwizibwera- Mabira- Kitookye road where there was 13km valued at sh104mln meaning that 8mln was used on per 1km which is impossible. Sh8mln can work on more than 5km but this it has only worked on 1km and when you go ground there are already loopholes, the culverts were not done there and a lot of work is lacking on that road and as a district councilor I cannot sit down and see government money being swindled in Mbarara District,” he added.

“As councilors we have not adopted the accountability of that road, we want that road to be reconstructed to the maximum and proper condition. We want the community to benefit from the money that was put on that road,” said Joseph Arinaitwe, workers councilor and the Chairperson of the Finance committee in Mbarara District council.

Bazir Bataringaya Rwankwene, the Kashari North Constituency who doubles as Mbarara District Roads Committee said that it may be correct that the money that was meant for road works had not been utilized.

“But I want to inform that by the end of the year, the grader was faulty but after the other districts surrounding Mbarara had utilized their monies and their equipment were available, we borrowed from them and we now have three graders, the one for Rwampara, ours which was repaired and the one for Mbarara City, they are now operating simultaneously in the district, meaning that this money has been available, is still available and is now put to good use. So our appeal is that the technical officers must put to good use these graders to produce qualitative work,” said Bataringaya.

However, MP Bataringaya appealed to the Speaker of the District Council to handle the District Councilors who walked out of the council meeting with a parental hand because they need to be mentored where some of them are being misled and paid off by some people who have got a sabotage agenda to spoil the names of the District leadership.

It is also alleged that the former Mbarara District Engineer, William Byaruhanga is also held accountable for messes and shoddy work which were done on some of the roads in Mbarara District using part of the 1b money that was received.

According to sources, the Ministry of Works and other corruption fighting agencies have started a probe into the circumstances of how road fund (sh1bn) has been utilised in Mbarara District. This comes after the rise of several complaints and reports from the LC3 Chairpersons from Mbarara and Councilors that the government money for roads has not been put in proper use.

As you read this, Mbarara District has been characterized by rivalry, conflicts and division. The LC5 Chairperson, Didas Tabaro, and his council members no longer meet concurrently because of conflict of interests and political intrigues.

