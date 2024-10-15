Panicky NMS recalls deadly medicine manufactured by Kampala Pharmaceutical Industries

The National Medical Stores (NMS) in Uganda has finally recalled a defective antibiotic medication, Cloxacillin Capsules BP 250mg, supplied by Kampala Pharmaceutical Industries (1996) Ltd, but not without raising some serious concerns.

It took NMS a whole month to act on the recall notice, despite being notified on August 29. This delay has sparked outrage among Ugandans, who are questioning whether NMS bosses prioritize public health and safety.

NMS is recalling KAM CLOXA CAPSULES (Cloxacillin Sodium BP 250mg), supplied by Kampala Pharmaceutical Industries (1996) Ltd (KPI).

The medicine is being recalled after regulator National Drug Authority (NDA) discovered that the capsules inside have solidified and sticky powder.

Cloxacillin is used to treat a wide variety of bacterial infections. This medication is a type of penicillin antibiotic. It works by stopping the growth of bacteria. This antibiotic treats only bacterial infections.

“During routine post-market surveillance, the National Drug Authority (NDA) discovered the product below with solidified and sticky powder inside the capsules,” NDA first wrote to Kampala Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd on 27th August, 2024, the manufacturer of the medicine.

The affected batch, numbered 0723, was manufactured in April 2023 and has an expiry date of November 2025, meaning it’s been in circulation for over a year before being detected.

“You are hereby instructed to conduct an immediate recall of the defective batch. Based on the recall procedures for the National Drug Authority, this is a Class B recall and should be conducted at the retail level,” the letter adds.

Kampala Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd was instructed to submit a recall status report within two weeks containing the following information: Details of the distribution of the product (quantity, where, and when), A list of clients notified of the recall, A list of clients who responded to the recall communication, A list of clients that did not respond, A list of products returned by each client contacted and the number of products accounted for and the total and the root cause investigation and proposed CAPA (Corrective Action and Preventive Action) report.

As per the NDA guidelines for the recall or withdrawal of a Medical Product, a Class B recall is initiated in a situation in which there is risk of temporary or minor health problems but very low risk of serious health problems.

KPI ACTS

On 29th August, 2024, Faisal Muhammad, a Financial Accountant at Kampala Pharmaceutical Industries, writing on behalf of the CEO, alerted NMS of the NDA findings.

NMS was requested to cease distribution and return all the stock from the affected lot.

“KPI (1996) Limited will replace all the returned Kam Cloxa capsules from the above- mentioned batch with other batch (es) of the same product,” the letter copied to KPI pharmacist reads.

NMS TAKES A MONTH TO ACT

Whereas KPI alerted NMS on August 29, it took a month for NMS to wake up from slumber land and recall the affected lot.

NMS remembered to act this month despite being notified in August.

“National Medical Stores on behalf of the contracted supplier is recalling Cloxacillin Capsules BP 250mg, supplied by Kampala Pharmaceutical Industries (1996) Ltd. to NMS. National Medical Stores is therefore requesting you to stop further use of the product. Collect data on availability of stock and return all the stock to NMS when drivers deliver to your facility. The remaining stock should reach NMS before 4/02/2025 or send feedback on the status,” NMS General Manager Moses Kamabare finally informed all Health Facility In-charges for NRH, RRH, GH, HCIV, HCIII & HCH on October 4th, 2024.

Concerned Ugandans are now questioning whether NMS bosses are acting in the interests of Ugandans and whether they value the importance of timely action in ensuring public health and safety.

“It’s concerning that NMS took a month to act on the recall notice, potentially putting many Ugandan lives at risk,” said one of the concerned Ugandans who preferred not to be mentioned.

While this is a step in the right direction, the delays in acting on the recall notice put many lives at risk.

“In institutions, officials are expected to act in the public’s interest, ensuring timely action to prevent harm. Incidents like this highlight the need for continued improvement. Ugandans deserve better, and it’s crucial that NMS bosses take responsibility for their actions and prioritize public health and safety moving forward,” the concerned Ugandan added.

