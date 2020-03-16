Pastor arrested over Bobi Wine Busoga consultations

Spread the love

















By Brian Musasizi

Jinja

A Pentecostal Church pastor was on Saturday arrested by Police to explain the alleged involvement in actions considered subversive to Uganda.

Joint security teams comprising of the military police and Uganda police force reportedly picked Pastor Paul Andrew Muwanguzi who doubles as people power Bugabula South Parliamentary aspirant shortly after a Baaba TV/Fm talk show in Jinja and whisked him to Kamuli Police station where he was quizzed for over five hours.

‘’On getting there, I was quizzed on the recent visit of Hon Robert Kyagulanyi to Busoga and what we talked thereafter. I was falsely accused of acquiring money out of False pretense and doing subversive activities that incite violence among the public’’, Muwanguzi

According to a security source, the Busoga North Regional police spokesperson, Michael Kasadh informed Muwanguzi that he had been holding consultative meetings without notifying police contrary to the Public Order Management Act.

‘’Detectives are still investigating the matter and will provide a detailed statement on the matter on matter’’, a source told Red Pepper Digital.

However, Muwanguzi said the claims are intended to break his Spirit and firmness to speak truth to those in power.

‘’I also learned of their plans to make my life impossible. We smell something that we are carefully investigating that we will communicate after we acquire its proof. All of this can only make me stronger. We believe in honesty, truth, and Justice. Paul was put into prison several times on accusations of blasphemy and disturbing the peace, and eventually beheaded. And, of course, Jesus himself was arrested, imprisoned, and executed, as all four Gospels tell us’’, Muwanguzi added.

After the police’s pouncing on People Power leader Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu aka Bobi Wine at the start of his countrywide consultations, the latter has been traversing some regions secretly using coordinators. It should be remembered that two weeks ago, Kyagulanyi secretly stormed four Districts of Busoga including Kamuli, Luuka, Iganga, and Jinja with coordination of Pastor Andrew Muwanguzi.