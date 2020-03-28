Pastor Yiga labels COVID-19 ordinary flu, arrested for misleading public

Spread the love

















Kampala – Pastor Augustine Yiga of the Revival Church Ministries in Kawaala, popularly known as Abizzaayo, has come out to claim that COVID-19 is being exaggerated labelling it ‘the ordinary flu’ prompting the authorities to swing in action, Maurice Muhwezi reports.

In an interview with the Buganda Kingdom owned television, BBS Terefayina, Pastor Yiga affirmed, Friday March 27, that the white-man was simply hyping coronavirus castigating that it was a hoax.

Reports reaching RedPepper Digital indicate that the outspoken pastor is currently held at Old Kampala Police station as the authorities further investigate.

Pastor Yiga is held on charges of issuing misleading and false information to the public thus sabotaging the government’s efforts to combat the virus.

He even dared the government to arrest and imprison him but vowed not to change his opinion about the non-existence of Coronavirus in not only Uganda but Africa at large.

“Whether Government imprisons me, I don’t care, but I am speaking the truth, there is no Coronavirus in Uganda. They say Rwanda has over 40 cases, how comes no one has passed on? Do they want to say Rwanda has better treatment than China and Italy?” Pastor Yiga going bare-knuckles.

In a statement issued by the Health Ministry Friday, March 27, revealed that there were more five confirmed cases of COVID-19 pushing the number to 23 cases with no deaths so far.

This course of action was effected after Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Diana Atwine has asked police to arrest and prosecute city Pastor Augustine Yiga, for misleading and spreading false information on the deadly COVID-19

“UCC and Police need to help bring this person to book,” the shrewd Atwiine took to her official twitter account to express concern.

Pastor Yiga’s statements are in violation of section 171 of the Ugandan Penal Code Act, Cap. 120 that

“Any person who unlawfully or negligently does any act which is or which he or she knows or has a reason to believe to be likely to spread the infection of another disease dangerous to life commits an offence and is liable to imprisonment for seven years,” read the Section 171 of Ugandan Penal Code Act, Cap. 120.