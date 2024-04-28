PDM: 14 Rubanda parish chiefs, CDOs arrested over Negligence

By Moses Agaba

Fourteen parish chiefs and Community Development Officers (CDOs) in Rubanda district have today been arrested for neglecting their duties related to the Parish Development Model (PDM) program.

They were arrested on the orders of the Rubanda Deputy Resident District Commissioner Eric Ssewandigi .

The arrests were made based on reports that these officials failed to upload beneficiary names and details to the Parish Development Model Information System (PDMIS) during the initial disbursement of the PDM revolving fund.

The arrested parish chiefs include Alfonsina Tumwakire (Kiyebe Parish), Dauda Kasajja (Ihanja Parish), Eric Sabiti (Butusi Ward), Atuhaire Sophan (Muruhinga Ward), Teodoro Bazarwagye (Kagunga Parish), Jackson Tumukwasibwe (Kishanje Parish), Andrew Nizeyimana (Kabere Parish), Mike Kimamzi (Kashekyera Ward).

The arrested Community Development Officers include Scarlet Kemigisha (Bubare Sub County), Hillary Byomuhangi (Habuhutu-Mugyera Town Council), Elias Ahimbisibwe (Bufundi Sub County), Andrew Naturinda (Muko Sub County), Kwesiga Howard (Ruhija Sub County), Deus Bareke (Butare-Katojo Town Council).

Eric Ssewandigi Rubanda’s Deputy Resident District Commissioner, , accused the arrested officials of neglecting their responsibilities.

He stated they would be brought before court to face dismissal and pave the way for “patriotic Ugandans” who are committed to serving the community.

About Post Author