PDM FUNDS: Minister Musasizi Orders Arrest of Parish Chief Over Corruption

By Moses Agaba

Henry Musasizi the State Minister of Finance- General Duties In response to continuous concerns and unanswered questions regarding the distribution of government Parish Development Model Funds in Rubanda District he has embarked on having community dialogue In a strong move to ensure the success of the Parish Development Model (PDM) program.

The aim was to address transparency issues and collaborate on rectifying misappropriations in the First Phase Distribution of the funds.

Musasizi who is also the Rubanda County East Member of Parliament, on Friday started conducted a Parish Development Model Sensitization Dialogue at Kagarama Health Centre 2 grounds in Habutikki Cell, Bunyonyi Ward, Hamuhambo Town Council Rubanda District where he engaged hundreds of residents, raising unanswered questions about the government’s Parish Development Model Program.

During the community of Baraza, bribery allegations surfaced, with residents claiming they were demanding money to be included in the list of beneficiaries. Another issue raised was the reduction of allocated funds from the government’s policy of 1 million to specific amounts chosen by leaders and the PDM committee.

Residents expressed concerns about the cancellation of beneficiaries’ names and alleged replacements by authorities, resulting in some being excluded from the program.

They accused the Parish Chief of Kagarama Ward in Hamuhambo Town Council Nelson Akampurira of corruption and sabotage within the program, including demanding bribes from them ,conniving with the Hamuhambo Town Council CDO Bridget Musimenta to delete names from the beneficiary list, creating confusion and disruption within the PDM program.

Following the accusations, the Rubanda District Commercial Officer and Deputy Resident District Commissioner for Rubanda District Eric Ssewandigi confirmed Akampurira’s involvement in the scandals and informed the Minister that police have been instructed to arrest him immediately.

Minister Musasizi scrutinized leaders involved in the Parish Development Model Distribution, and some admitted to mistakes, seeking forgiveness.

Musasizi emphasized the importance of such engagements, allowing locals to voice grievances and find possible solutions and he emphasized the government’s commitment to making PDM a success and highlighted Rubanda District’s potential to serve as a role model for the entire country.

He highlighted the focus on the second phase of the fund, aiming to avoid similar challenges and assist locals in utilizing it for poverty alleviation.

Musasizi then ordered the arrest of Nelson Akampurira, the Parish Chief of Kagarama Ward in Hamuhambo Town Council.

The Parish Development Model, as a government strategy, aims to organize public and private sector interventions at the parish level for wealth creation and employment generation.

