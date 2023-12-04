PDM FUNDS: Minister Musasizi Orders Arrest of Parish Chief Over Corruption

December 4, 2023
By Moses Agaba

Henry Musasizi  the State Minister of Finance- General Duties  In response to continuous concerns and unanswered questions regarding the distribution of government Parish Development Model Funds in  Rubanda  District he has embarked on having community dialogue In a strong move to ensure the success of the Parish Development Model (PDM) program.

The aim was to address transparency issues and collaborate on rectifying misappropriations in the First Phase Distribution of the funds.

Musasizi who is also  the   Rubanda County East Member of Parliament, on Friday  started   conducted a Parish Development Model Sensitization Dialogue  at Kagarama Health Centre 2 grounds in Habutikki Cell, Bunyonyi Ward, Hamuhambo  Town Council  Rubanda District  where   he  engaged hundreds of residents, raising unanswered questions about the government’s Parish Development Model Program.

During the community of Baraza, bribery allegations surfaced, with residents claiming they were demanding money to be included in the list of beneficiaries. Another issue raised was the reduction of allocated funds from the government’s policy of 1 million to specific amounts chosen by leaders and the PDM committee.

Residents expressed concerns about the cancellation of beneficiaries’ names and alleged replacements by authorities, resulting in some being excluded from the program.

They accused  the Parish Chief of Kagarama Ward in Hamuhambo Town Council  Nelson  Akampurira  of corruption and sabotage within the program, including demanding bribes from  them ,conniving with the Hamuhambo Town Council CDO Bridget  Musimenta  to delete names from the beneficiary list, creating confusion and disruption within the PDM program.

Following the accusations, the Rubanda District Commercial Officer and Deputy Resident District Commissioner for Rubanda District Eric Ssewandigi confirmed Akampurira’s involvement in the scandals and informed the Minister that police have been instructed to arrest him immediately.

Minister Musasizi scrutinized leaders involved in the Parish Development Model Distribution, and some admitted to mistakes, seeking forgiveness.

Musasizi emphasized the importance of such engagements, allowing locals to voice grievances and find possible solutions and he emphasized the government’s commitment to making PDM a success and highlighted Rubanda District’s potential to serve as a role model for the entire country.

He highlighted the focus on the second phase of the fund, aiming to avoid similar challenges and assist locals in utilizing it for poverty alleviation.

Musasizi then ordered the arrest of Nelson Akampurira, the Parish Chief of Kagarama Ward in Hamuhambo Town Council.

The Parish Development Model, as a government strategy, aims to organize public and private sector interventions at the parish level for wealth creation and employment generation.

