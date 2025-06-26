PDM WONDERS! How Sh500,000 has Transformed Nampa’s Life

By David Serumaga

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is moving around the country, encouraging people to work hard and take part in government efforts to fight poverty. On Thursday 20th June, the President took his message of wealth creation to Greater Mukono. He asked Ugandans to warmly welcome and use the Parish Development Model (PDM) to improve their lives.

During his visit, the President stopped at the home of Ms. Nampa Harriet in Mangaliba village, Namayiba Parish, Nakisunga Sub-County in Mukono District. Ms. Harriet is one of the many Ugandans trying to improve her household income through hard work. The President said Uganda would be far ahead in development if more people like Harriet joined and used government programs to grow their earnings at home.

Advertisements

Ms. Nampa Harriet from Mangaliba village is a shining example of how the Parish Development Model (PDM) is changing lives. Her journey is one of courage, honesty, and hard work.

When the government introduced the PDM program and offered each beneficiary up to one million shillings, many rushed to take the full amount. But Nampa made a surprising choice. She humbly accepted only shs 500,000 which is half of what was offered because she knew it was what she could afford to pay back. “In my whole life,” she said, “I had never held one million shillings. I feared it. I didn’t want to take on a burden I couldn’t manage.”

With the shs 500,000 she received in 2023, Nampa bought three piglets and began her journey of transformation. Within a short time, the pigs multiplied. She was able to sell 25 piglets at Shs 100,000 each, earning Shs.2.5 million. From that money, she bought a dairy cow.

Today, that cow gives her seven litres of milk every day. She sells five liters at Shs.2,000 each, making a steady monthly income of about Shs 300,000. This success has not only improved her household income but also given her confidence and pride in her hard work.

Ms. Nampa Harriet has shown that you don’t need millions to change your life. With determination and a clear plan, what President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni calls “ekibalo”, she moved from small-scale farming into the money economy. Her story proves that even with a modest start, success is possible if you use what you have wisely and invest it in a well thought manner.

Grateful and full of hope, Ms. Nampa thanked the President for introducing the Parish Development Model. Because of it, she can now support her family, send her children to school, and earn a steady income from her dairy business. “I never thought my life would change like this,” she shared with a smile.

Her story is a powerful reminder to all Ugandans that the President’s message of wealth creation is not just talk, it’s working miracles out there. People like Nampa are living proof that PDM funds, when used correctly, can uplift households and bring real change.

To those who have embraced the program, like Ms. Nampa, we say kudos. This money is not a handout or a reward, it is a chance to build a better future. And to those who doubt the Parish Development Model, her success is a clear message: this program is truly changing lives across Uganda.

The Writer is a Student of Law also Working with Uganda Media Centre.

About Post Author