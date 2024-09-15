“Peace and security are key for any business to thrive,” says Gen.M7

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in a group photo with Misters and Board members of the Presidential CEO Forum at the 5th Bi-Annual Private Sector CEO retreat at Serena Kampala Hotel on the 14th September 2024. Photo by PPU/Tony Rujuta.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has emphasised that peace and security are very crucial for any business to thrive.

“You know that for business to succeed, you must address a number of strategic issues which affect the whole situation from A to Z. In Uganda and in the North in particular, one of them was security. You couldn’t do anything if you don’t have peace. Some groups were disturbing the peace in the West Nile, Acholi and in the Northeast but fortunately all these issues have been handled,” he said.

The President made the remarks Saturday, Sept. 6, 2024 during the 5th Bi-Annual Private sector CEO Retreat held at Serena Hotel, Kampala.

The 2-day retreat ran under the theme: “Battle to Greenfield: Transforming Northern Uganda into a commercial production and logistical hub for exports”.

The retreat featured exhibitions by farmers and other players in Northern Uganda’s agricultural value chain. Participants delved into topics covering commercial agriculture, agro industrialization, cross-border trade, value-addition, transport and logistics, among other business ideas.

The President also highlighted strategies that are being used by the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government to further steer the economic development of the country such as the full monetization of the economy.

“When you have people staying outside the money economy they sabotage the country in two ways, they don’t buy so we who produce don’t have enough buyers. So this issue of everybody getting involved in the money economy is a strategic one, not only to get rid of poverty but also to produce more material and also to increase the purchasing power of the population,” he observed.

On the side of infrastructure like electricity, the President was glad to note that the country is doing well in that sector because more dams will be built to provide the target of 52,000 megawatts.

“Our Target is to give manufacturers a price of five American cents per kilowatts,” he said.

He also emphasised that Northern Uganda has a good road network to promote movement of commodities, thus calling upon the districts to properly utilise the increased funds for road maintenance.

The President informed the participants that the two debts that are now left for the government to fulfil are that of the railway line to lower costs of transport and irrigation to increase agricultural productivity.

“The use of vehicles for cargo is not efficient; the only way is the railway to lower the cost of transport,”he stressed.

President Museveni further revealed that the real problem in Northern Uganda is political leadership, saying that some leaders in the area are selfish and enemies of their own people who don’t care about development in the region.

The President also thanked the former Leader of Opposition, Prof. Ogenga Latigo for being an exceptional politician who works for the development of his area. He instructed the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development and Secretary to the Treasury, Mr. Ramathan Ggoobi to consult with Prof. Latigo and utilise his expertise for guidance.

Responding to other issues raised by participants of the retreat like the mechanisation of agriculture, the President proposed that the Ministry of Agriculture should revive mechanical centres around the country.

“You should give credit to UPC that started mechanical centres after Independence. In 1967, I went to Mbarara and hired a tractor to open up my land that I bought,” the President said.

On the other hand, President Museveni supported the idea of researchers concentrating on discoveries on ways of controlling diseases and pests that attack crops without the use of chemicals that may have some adverse side effects.

“We used biological methods to solve the problem of the water hyacinth so researchers should concentrate on that,” he advised.

President Museveni also reiterated his call to Ugandans with small land to embrace the four-acre model and the seven activities to create wealth through commercial agriculture.

The Minister of State for Northern Uganda, Dr. Kenneth Omona strongly encouraged leaders at all levels to mobilise the wananchi on mass production and wealth creation.

He advised Ugandans not to waste their votes on any candidate who will not preach wealth creation in the 2026 general elections.

The Chairman of the Presidential CEO Forum (PCF) Board, Mr. Emmanuel Katongole on behalf of the Board members and all participants of the retreat wished President Museveni a happy 80th birthday and God’s blessings for many more years to come.

Mr. Katongole said that over the last four years, the Presidential CEO Forum has engaged relevant ministries, departments, and agencies to drive an agenda of advancing shared goals on socio-economic transformation, led by His Excellency, the President.

He noted that they have achieved notable milestones in their work and now their focus is on ensuring the implementation of the remaining resolutions and mitigating any challenges that may arise.

“We are confident that the resolutions from this 5th Bi-Annual Forum, focusing on Northern Uganda, will significantly contribute to wealth creation and development in the region and the country as a whole,” he said.

The Coordinator and CEO of the Presidential CEO Forum, Ms. Irene Birungi Mugisha informed the President that the primary aim of this year’s bi-annual Private Sector CEO Retreat is to transform Northern Uganda from an area once marred by conflict into a thriving commercial hub.

“Our focus is on boosting agricultural production in Northern Uganda to establish it as a leading food basket and export Centre,” she said.

“Transforming Northern Uganda into a commercialised production and logistics hub for exports should focus on creating value chains across the region, especially by focusing on resources we have and how best we can utilise them for economic development.”

The Permanent Secretary-Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development also Secretary to the Treasury, Mr. Ramathan Ggoobi read out the 13 resolutions from the retreat.

The members resolved among others that the greater North makes its fair contribution to the country’s 10- fold growth strategy with full monetisation and formalisation of the economy, value addition and export based on agro-industrialisation, tourism development, mineral based development including oil and gas and STI including ICT as well as the culture and creatives.

The 2-day retreat was attended by the Prime Minister, Rt.Hon. RobinahNabbanja, Ministers, Members of Parliament, among others.

