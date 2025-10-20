PEACE RETURNS TO RWAMPARA! LC5 Boss Owomugasho, Ex-Speaker Mwesigwa Bury the Hatchet 

By Amos Tayebwa – Mbarara

At last, the long-running political tension that has divided Rwampara District has cooled down after LC5 Chairman Richard Owomugasho and outgoing Speaker Jotham Mwesigwa publicly buried the hatchet.

The reconciliation was witnessed during the official hand-over ceremony for Mwesigwa, who resigned his seat as District Speaker and Mwizi Sub-county Councillor to take up a new posting as Programmes Officer in the Parliament of Uganda.

Years of Political Bad Blood

The two leaders had not been on talking terms since 2021, when Mwesigwa openly declared his ambition to unseat Owomugasho as LC5 boss. Their rivalry split the district council into camps and nearly paralysed service delivery.

Mwesigwa’s political dream dimmed early this year when he lost the NRM flag to Owomugasho. He never conceded the defeat. He opted for an independent bid. His fortune changed when Parliament offered him a government appointment—an opportunity that has now paved way for peace.

Call for Unity

Hon. Amos Kankunda, MP Rwampara County and Chairperson of Parliament’s Finance Committee, used the event to urge leaders to stop mixing politics with service.

“Don’t use your political positions to fight each other even if you are competing together, because you can never know who will recommend you for an opportunity. For example, I was competing with Hon. Vincent Kyamadidi, but when I became a member of Parliament, the opportunities that were there that I could avail to Kyamadidi who is now working as a State Attorney somewhere I had to do it, he is now serving the people uganda and in particular the people of Rwampara. So what we learn from this is that even if you compete in political positions or other competitions, do not fight as if the world is ending tomorrow, we should all serve together , let us always reconcile like we have seen Mwesigwa and Owomugasho,” said MP Kankunda.

Anna Kansiime also said that all leaders should learn from the reconciliation of Mwesigwa and Owomugasho. She further asked the District of Rwampara to also recognize the former and first leadership that started Rwampara District when it was separated from Mbarara District. She is of the view that there should be a special recognition for former interim chairman LC5 Asaph Muhangi and his leadership because they contributed a very big foundation and development for this district.

Kansiime is a former District councilor and Deputy Town Clerk Makindye Division in Kampala City. And she is now the Woman MP NRM flag bearer Rwampara District.

‘No Bad Blood,’ Says Mwesigwa

In his farewell remarks, Mwesigwa dismissed rumours of hostility:

“Every competition specially these political races, when you compete with someone, other people will think that you are not friends but this was just a race. I also wanted to take a step in my political career, we were looking for the leader and I gave in myself to be. Chairperson LC5 Owomugasho and I didn’t have any bad intention over my Chairman. I want the Chairman to know that it was not in bad faith, I was also looking to serve my country, where I have gone, we are also going to serve. One thing I request from the Chairman is that he should serve his people without segregation, but otherwise I have no problem with him and I wish him well,” he said.

Owomugasho, who now stands unopposed for the 2026 LC5 race, nodded in agreement, signalling an end to the feud that had divided the district for years.

As the curtains closed on the ceremony, residents breathed a sigh of relief, hoping the newfound peace will finally translate into development rather than division in Rwampara.

