People want me to run for presidency again – Museveni

President Museveni has hinted at his readiness and availability to run for the country’s top job in the upcoming 2026 presidential elections.

Museveni, who was addressing students from different secondary schools on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at the Kololo Independence Ceremonial Grounds, touted his physical strength and stamina, which he said was the reason young people are still calling upon him to seek a seventh term in office.

The President urged the students to take caution what kind of life they lead and avoid things such as fornicating, which he said would ruin their lives when they contract sexually transmitted diseases, and unwanted pregnancies.

He used himself as an example, noting that he is 79 years old and in excellent health. He said that this was because he abstains from both alcoholic drinking and medicines that would weaken his body.

“I am now going to be 80 years old, but you hear you are asking me to continue leading the war,” Museveni said.

“This is because I am fit; I am not sick. If I were sick in a wheelchair, you would not be disturbing me by saying, ‘Jaajja tova ku main.’ You say that because you see that I still have some strength.

“That is because I don’t take alcohol. It is very dangerous for the body. I also don’t smoke cigarettes, let alone those other poisons that you take.”

The students the President met had completed a course on patriotism that was issued by the Ministry of Education and Sports.

The President also cautioned the youths against using drugs and involving themselves in other dangerous behaviours.

“When you love yourself, you take care of yourself so that you do not run into trouble,” he said.

Although President Museveni has long rejected public discourse about the 2026 election amid reports that his son, Gen. Muhoozi Kairugaba, wants to jump into the fray, it is understood that most of the top NRM leaders and key figures in the UPDF are bent on having him seek another term.

