PEPPER SPORT! Mp Tusiime preaches unity as Rwampara legends thump Radio West

RESULTS

Rwampara East Legends team:1

Radio West team:0

By Amos Tayebwa

Mbarara

The area Member of Parliament for Rwampara East, Julius Tusiime Karuhanga has appealed to leaders especially from Rwampara District to unite and champion sports activities that unify their electorates.

Tusiime appealed to all leaders that sports is key in strengthening Unity, talent and livelihood promotion.

“I also believe that we are on trajectory to strengthen Unity and diversity here in Rwampara. These avenues can give us a leverage and cornerstone to strengthen that,” said Tusiime.

Observers say it is because of disunity that Rwampara leaders that the District football team performed poorly in the ongoing Ankore Districts tournament. The team did not even qualify for the quarter finals.

Tusiime made the rallying call during a friendly football match between Rwampara East legends and Radio West at Kabatangare, Bugamba Sub-county at Bugamba SS play ground over the weekend. The match organized by Tusiime ended 1-0 in favor of Rwampara East Legends.

According to MP Tusiime, the purpose of having the friendly football match against Radio West was to strengthen the relationship and network between the media, leaders and the people they serve.

He urged that participating in such activities especially in football helps in fighting the non-communicable diseases.

“Also most importantly we are trying to ensure that all businesses around are able to get a living from all the population that gathered for that match,” he added.

MP Tusiime is one of the members of Parliament that has tried to promote sports in Rwampara East and the entire Rwampara District.

He has participated in sports even when he is an MP. He is currently the Vice Captain of the Basketball team for the Parliament of Uganda. He has been a goalkeeper since his secondary School at Mbarara High School up to University. Even in the same match against Radio West he was the Goalkeeper for the Rwampara East Legends team.

