Pepper Sports Updates

Klopp: “There are so many things I could say that we could have done better. To get to these number of games (wins) you cannot be brilliant all the time. I am really pleased we stayed in the game all the time.”

Paul Pogba on Liverpool, “They are so way ahead of everyone else. They have not lost a single game yet this season in the league. They already have one hand on the Premier League trophy.”

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has said that he believes president Josep Maria Bartomeu and the club were not involved in a social media campaign to criticize the players.

Pogba: “As Manchester united player and with the rivalry, we don’t want them [LFC] to win the title. We don’t want anyone else to win apart from us, but as a football lover and a respectful player to the opposition team, I have to say that they deserve to be where they are today.

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli has confirmed that the club have considered approaching Pep Guardiola for the role of manager.

Jurgen Klopp praised Liverpool’s attitude after they had to “squeeze it” to get the better of West Ham in a five-goal thriller at Anfield.

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold said that his side looks to win every match they play after they came from behind to beat West Ham United 3-2 on Monday.

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has said that he wants to play with Barcelona forward Lionel Messi at City or Barcelona.

Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka has opened up about the troubles of opposing right-wing politics in Germany and has taken inspiration from those with a similar platform as his to help fight social injustice.

Barcelona would reportedly have to pay around £225m in order to sign either Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane from Liverpool due to a clause agreed between the two sides.

Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick has said that striker Robert Lewandowski is in the best form of his career ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League last-16 tie with Chelsea.

Timo Werner has reiterated that he believes he would be a good fit for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

The forward also hailed the German manager as the “best coach in the world”.

Frank Lampard has urged Chelsea to embrace the underdog spirit and subdue Bayern Munich at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United will offer trials to two Polish 16-year-old defenders, Mateusz Lipp, who is a part of the Akademia ‘Ruch’ Chorzow academy and has previously been on trial with Arsenal and Sampdoria – plus Radoslaw Sewerys, who plays in the Polish top flight for Korona Kielce.

Liverpool may be on course to win the title in record-breaking time but manager Jurgen Klopp does not expect a procession towards a first championship in 30 years.

Borussia Dortmund are confident they can keep Jadon Sancho at the club beyond the summer.

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers is keen to keep Christian Fuchs at the club and wants to offer the left-back a new contract before his current one expires this summer

Barcelona boss Quique Setien has dismissed concerns for his players over the spread of the coronavirus in Italy before Tuesday’s Champions League tie against Napoli.

Morocco midfielder Hakim Ziyech, 26, says Chelsea manager Frank Lampard played a big role in his decision to move to the Blues from Ajax.

Bayern Munich right-back Joshua Kimmich has said that the rest of the Premier League are in the shadow of league leaders, Liverpool.

AC Milan have joined the race to sign Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak, with the Serie A side keen to land his signature this summer.

Tottenham would reopen investigations into Antonio Rudiger’s allegations of racist abuse from Spurs fans if any new information is found.

The father of Chelsea’s Spanish left-back Marcos Alonso, 29, has hinted that his son will return to Italy, having played for Fiorentina before moving to Stamford Bridge.

Luke Shaw is loving life on and off the field, with the new father impressing for Manchester United and dreaming of a Euro 2020 call-up.

Jurgen Klopp admits that Barcelona and Real Madrid continue to pose a considerable threat to Liverpool when it comes to retaining the services of key men.

Former sporting director Ariedo Braida denied any contact with Milan but hinted about being open for a return. “But they know where to find me”.

Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is yet to be totally convinced by Brazilian forward Philippe Coutinho. The German club has the option of making the 27-year-old’s loan move from Barcelona a permanent transfer at the end of the season.

Six matches in Serie A Week 26 will be carried out behind closed doors, including the Scudetto battle between Juventus-Inter on Sunday.

Trent Alexander-Arnold praised Jurgen Klopp’s ability to get the best out of players after the full-back’s starring role in Liverpool’s 3-2 victory over West Ham.

Former Roma striker Vincenzo Montella congratulated Edin Dzeko on matching his tally of goals for the Giallorossi. “Welcome to the family!”

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is interested in Brazil’s Willian, 31, after working with the Chelsea winger when he was a manager at Stamford Bridge

Paolo Dal Pino, current President of the Lega Serie A, has been elected vice-President of the Italian Football Federation.

Lorenzo Insigne had no interest in comparing Lionel Messi to Diego Maradona ahead of Napoli’s clash with Barcelona, saying the latter was “divine for Neapolitans”.

Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt reveals he wasn’t always a defender. “Up to the age of 15 I played as a playmaker.”

Arsenal’s Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka, 27, says he feared he would never play for the club again after the rant at supporters that led to him losing the captaincy – and has reservations over whether he would take the job again.

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic says that Bayern Munich will be better rested than the Blues heading into their Champions League encounter due to the Premier League being ‘tougher’ than the Bundesliga.

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic, 31, is expected to leave when his contract ends this summer, with his agents already assessing options, but AC Milan are not interested due to the Serbian’s wage demands

Jamie Carragher believes ‘world-class’ Mohamed Salah is underappreciated by Liverpool fans and even Wold Cup winner Kylian Mbappe will struggle to match his feat.

Arsenal could be forced to sell Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang if they fail to agree to terms over a new contract, with the 30-year-old’s present deal expiring in 2021.

RB Leipzig’s Germany striker Timo Werner, 23, linked with Liverpool, has an exit clause of 30m euros (£25m) plus a guarantee of performance-related bonuses, rather than £50m as initially believed.