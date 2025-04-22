PFF Katonga leadership eulogies Pope Francis as they celebrate Besigye’s Birthday

By Evans Najuna

Kampala – FDCs’ Front for Freedom (PFF) leadership whose operations are located at Katonga road in Kampala have today eulogised the demise of Pope Francis, the Catholic faith in the whole World.

The President of People’s Front for Freedom(PFF) also Lord Mayor of Kampala Erias Lukwago Tuesday morning while addressed a press briefing on several issues on behalf of all members commiserated with Catholic faithfuls around the world for the death of Pope Francis.

He stated that Pope Francis was a champion of the down-trodden and stood for Peace , Democracy and Justice, calling on governments within the East African community some of which the Late Pontiff visited preaching peaceful coexistence, to emulate him by acting and enacting policies that are in sync with the causes of humanity.

The Lord Mayor further stated that as part of the activities to celebrate the 69th birthday anniversary of Dr. Kizza Besigye, a fresh Bail Application has been filed at the High Court today seeking for his freedom.

He noted that despite Dr. Kizza Besigye and Hajji Obeid Lutale satisfying all the bail conditions they were denied bail and called for Judicial decisions to be guided by principles, facts and objectivity.

Together with hundreds of activists, the PFF President cut a birth cake and planted a commemorative tree in honor of Dr. Kizza Besigye whom he described as the vanguard of the struggle for democracy in Uganda.